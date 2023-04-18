There’s been a lot of talk around the community about the closing of the Sea Bowl, and apparently, at this moment, there’s no way to change that. The property is expected to change hands on June 1.
Presently, the property is zoned for retail/recreation, so it’s necessary for the city to rezone the property as residential, if that is its fate. It’s a shame that the Sea Bowl is being torn down. It’s too bad that the property could not be shared as a bowling alley surrounded by condos. Why couldn’t the new buyers of the property lease the Sea Bowl and build condos around the bowling alley?
Or better yet, the buyer leases the Sea Bowl to the city for a number of years. Sea Bowl would then fall under the operations of the Pacifica Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department. I know, it’s not practical, but I can dream, can’t I? Or lease Sea Bowl to a private cooperation to run the 32-lane house.
Word on the streets is that Toll Brothers, a potential buyer, builds luxury houses. If you want to see the type of housing that might be built on the Sea Bowl site, take a drive over to Daly City in the area close to the Cow Palace. Google Toll Brothers to find the address. I visited the site last weekend and was not impressed.
Ken Royce, the original owner of Sea Bowl, must be turning over in his grave after hearing of the sale.
When the facility was built in 1959, Pacifica was just a little under 2 years old. It didn’t take long for the bowling center to become a recreation and social hub for the community.
Following are some excerpts from a Pacifica Tribune interview I did in 2009 with the late Karl Baldwin, who was the city manager at the time Sea Bowl was built:
“A creative thinker, Ken Royce envisioned the bowling center not only being a great recreation outlet for the community, but a tourist attraction for visitors.
“Royce was very proud of his bowling alley. He thought he had come up with a unique design, and it was. It met the needs of the community because at that time there had been very little development of that sort, and the need for recreation was very strongly felt here.
“The bowling alley got a tremendous response from the community. He had a pool room off to one side of the building, a little restaurant and a nursery. He tried to make it into a semi-community center as well as a bowling alley community.”
Personally, I haven’t bowled in 15 years due to a shoulder injury. However, I grew up bowling. When I was 13 years old and living in El Dorado, Ariz., a bowling center was built. Like the Sea Bowl, it was an attraction, a place where you could meet friends after school.
My brother (who is two years younger) and I took to the new-found sport quickly and never wanted to go home. Shortly after the center opened, it became a 24-hour facility. The center had a special price for late-night bowling. Being that anyone under 18 years of age had to be accompanied by an adult at that time of night, our mom would take both of us to the bowling alley and sit and watch us bowl throughout the night on many weekends. We got pretty good!
Bowling was very popular around the country in the 1950s and ’60s. Professional bowlers would occasionally visit El Dorado for exhibitions. We got to meet several professional bowing stars, many of whom we later watched on television. I continued bowling through my four years of college.
Arriving in San Francisco in 1963, I introduced Marian, my future wife, to bowling. Our date nights centered around bowling at many bowling alleys throughout San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Blue Chip and Green Stamp bowling was fun for Marian. She never had over a 125 average, but we sure had fun. At Sea Bowl we bowled in family leagues.
So, now we wait until May 31 to close the chapter on the Sea Bowl.
Baseball returns to Oracle Park: The 2023 baseball season is 3 weeks old and we are still waiting for this year’s San Francisco Giants team to find its identity. Hopefully, it’s something similar to the 2021 season.
Thousands of people got to see this young team at spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz. People like Kris Aurilio, hair stylist at Avani Salon, in Rockaway Beach.
“I was in Scottsdale for three days,” said Aurilio. “We saw the Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale Stadium. I went with people that graduated from Westmoor High School in 1971.”
I am returning to Oracle Park for my 24th season as an usher. It’s been a fun time over the years, and it’s a great retirement job. If you come to a Giants game, drop by Section 118 on the Promenade and say hello.
There are many Pacificans working at the park. If you are looking for a fun part-time job, the Giants are still hiring. Go to the San Francisco Giants website and click on “Jobs” at the bottom of the screen. Tell them I sent you.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.