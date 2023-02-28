A full house of people braved wind and rain on Thursday night to discuss the housing crisis on the coast, with a particular focus on the needs of the area’s farmworkers.
This session, one of a series of Brews and Views talks that highlight issues of concern to the Coastside, brought together politics and advocacy, nonprofit efforts and business approaches.
The guest speakers were Joaquin Jimenez, Half Moon Bay’s vice mayor and the farmworker program director at ALAS; Serena Ip, a project manager at MidPen Housing; and Gopi Mattel, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Lifeboat Ventures, who has turned his focus to building ADUs. The event was moderated by Lenny Mendonca, founder of the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. and a member of the board of directors of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune.
In the aftermath of last month’s shootings at two Coastside farms and the resulting visibility of the housing conditions, farmworker housing has risen to the top of local concerns. The plight of local workers and lack of area solutions to house them adequately is not new, Jiminez reminded the audience. Jiminez, who grew up locally living with 21 people in a three-bedroom apartment, has been advocating for farmworkers for 20 years.
He stressed that farmworkers and other low-income workers are essential to the local economy. “Think of a summer weekend. If you have no essential workers on the farms, hotels and restaurants, Half Moon Bay would go broke,” he said.
People who make $2,000 a month need special attention in a region where an average apartment rental would more than consume that entire amount. In addition to being affordable, Jimenez said, housing for this group needs to be within walking or biking distance of work, schools and shopping.
Both panelists and attendees wrestled with how to solve the affordability and availability problems. MidPen built the Main Street Park and Moonridge low-income developments in and near Half Moon Bay and is currently planning Cypress Point, a project slated for Moss Beach. The organization would like to do more, but Ip pointed out that it’s hard to find sites for such projects. Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Plan, which targets sites for different kinds of housing, lists only three potential locations for such developments, and MidPen feels that only one is fully adequate.
Multiple hurdles of process and regulation slow or stymie projects, Ip said. MidPen acquired the site for Cypress Point nearly 10 years ago, and it still needs to secure its permit and undergo environmental review. From site purchase to opening involves years of planning and design, agency reviews and permitting, and community engagement, in addition to construction. Projects almost never get larger during this process.
Accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law apartments or granny flats, appeal to many as a housing solution, and recent state laws have made them easier to build. Mattel, who is involved with a company that helps people plan and construct units, is bullish on their potential. He cited the ability of first-time buyers to invest in a home that’s relatively affordable, and the effect ADUs can have on increasing the overall housing supply.
The company, ADU.works, has a goal of getting units planned and built in three months, start to finish, at a cost as low as $140,000 for a one-bedroom house.
On their own, though, ADUs will not solve the problem of unaffordable housing. Ip cited a 2016 county study that called for 1,000 to 1,400 housing units for farmworkers alone. Ip said that more financing is desperately needed.
Asked if anything is shifting to make building new housing easier, Jimenez gave a surprisingly positive response, saying that change is happening, both locally and across the state. ”We will be looked at as a community that actually made a change for farmworkers and essential workers. It’s going to happen,” he said.
Said Ip in her summary remarks, “It starts with the community. Advocate for it. Act for it.”
