California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced today that members of the Gamos family, including some with Pacifica ties, are guilty of human trafficking and labor related charges. There has also been a guilty plea from a fourth member pf the family.

The four individuals committed these crimes from 2008 to 2018 while operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company in Pacifica, Daly City and South San Francisco. Defendant Joshua Gamos, who lived in Pacifica, also physically abused one of the victims, according to state law enforcement officials.

“Today we hold the Gamos family accountable for their despicable crimes,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a prepared release. “This organized crime enterprise targeted vulnerable people looking for work opportunities and exploited and abused workers in a horrific trafficking scheme.

"Let me be clear," he said. "This behavior will never be tolerated in California...”

Rainbow Bright employees were required to live and work in care homes and day care for hours far exceeding a normal work day and forced to sleep on floors and in garages, according to the release. Some employees reported being locked outside when defendants were not home. Rainbow Bright defendants deterred the employees from leaving the dismal working conditions by regularly threatening to turn the employees over to U.S. immigration officials and by confiscating some employees’ passports.

The jury found that the defendants took over $500,000 in the commission of the scheme, the victims were vulnerable and that defendants acted with intent to cause great bodily injury and with cruelty, viciousness and callousness. Sentencing for the defendants is scheduled for Aug. 19 in San Mateo County Superior Court.

The guilty verdicts included:

Joshua Gamos, 46, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

Noel Gamos, 44, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment insurance tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes and

Carlina Gamos, 70, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, two counts of human trafficking, 17 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

Gerlen Gamos, 42, pleaded guilty on Jan. 30, 2019, to two counts of grand theft.

More Stories

Jefferson Union school district invites community to celebrate

Jefferson Union school district invites community to celebrate

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

The Jefferson Union High School District is inviting students, alumni, faculty and other members of the school community to join in celebration of two significant milestones from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will combine observation of the district’s centennial anniversary with a ribbon-…

7 eye Eshoo’s seat in Congress

7 eye Eshoo’s seat in Congress

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

For the past 30 years Anna Eshoo has dominated elections to represent Silicon Valley and adjacent areas in Congress. In both primary and runoff contests Eshoo rarely fails to receive well over 60 percent of the votes. This year seven candidates will attempt to unseat her in the June 7 primary.

Murdock steps up in planning at City Hall

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse named Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock to be the acting director of planning following Tina Wehrmeister’s departure. She had been the planning director and assistant city manager.

2022 Mavericks Surf Awards celebrates big waves

2022 Mavericks Surf Awards celebrates big waves

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Despite the enormity of his achievement, Luca Padua made sure he didn’t forget the date circled on his calendar. “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom,” he said, embracing his mother, Wendy, onstage moments after learning he’d been named the male Performer of the Year for the 2021-22 Mavericks season. 

Author shares stories of radio, publishing journey

Author shares stories of radio, publishing journey

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

“Has anybody ever had an idea that just won’t go away?” asked Sandy Miranda on Friday evening, addressing a group of locals at her “Champagne Launch Party” hosted by Inkspell Books. 

Water station installed at Pillar Point Harbor

Water station installed at Pillar Point Harbor

  • By August Howell
  • 0

What started as a community service project has resulted in a new environmentally conscious way to quench the thirst of those visiting one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the Coastside. 

