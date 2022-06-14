California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last week that members of the Gamos family, including some with Pacifica ties, are guilty of human trafficking and labor-related charges. There has also been a guilty plea from a fourth member of the family.

The four individuals committed these crimes from 2008 to 2018 while operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company in Pacifica, Daly City and South San Francisco. Defendant Joshua Gamos, who lived in Pacifica, also physically abused one of the victims, according to state law enforcement officials.

“Today we hold the Gamos family accountable for their despicable crimes,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a prepared release. “This organized crime enterprise targeted vulnerable people looking for work opportunities, and exploited and abused workers in a horrific trafficking scheme.

"Let me be clear," he said. "This behavior will never be tolerated in California ...”

Rainbow Bright employees were required to live and work in care homes and day care facilities for hours far exceeding a normal work day and forced to sleep on floors and in garages, according to the release. Some employees reported being locked outside when defendants were not home. Rainbow Bright defendants deterred the employees from leaving the dismal working conditions by regularly threatening to turn the employees over to U.S. immigration officials and by confiscating some employees’ passports.

The jury found that the defendants took over $500,000 in the commission of the scheme, that victims were vulnerable and defendants acted with intent to cause great bodily injury, and with cruelty, viciousness and callousness. Sentencing for the defendants is scheduled for Aug. 19 in San Mateo County Superior Court.

The guilty verdicts include:

Joshua Gamos, 46, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

Noel Gamos, 44, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment insurance tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

Carlina Gamos, 70, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, two counts of human trafficking, 17 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

Gerlen Gamos, 42,pleaded guilty on Jan. 30, 2019, to two counts of grand theft.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Lodge donates for 4-H shed

  • Updated
  • 0

On Friday, Pacifica 4-H was invited to receive a check from the Pacifica Moose Lodge for $1,500.

2 new schools opening on San Mateo County coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

“We hope we can start a revolution,” says Claire Rietmann-Grout, co-founder of the Coastside Leadership Academy, a new girls school opening in Moss Beach. According to its mission statement, the CLA will rely on nature as a guide and use a balance of movement, play, curiosity and rest to pro…

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The fairy lights were twinkling and a wall of windows looked out on the San Francisco Bay as the Oceana High School prom committee and representatives of student government set up for Saturday's prom. 

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Elna Flynn Award winners from Pacifica School District have all volunteered countless hours. The award is named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District.

Pacifican earns college award for research project

Pacifican earns college award for research project

  • By Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The encouragement of a Skyline College art teacher set Pacifica resident Katie McGee on a path that has resulted in her being given the 2022 Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.

breaking

Health officers urge indoor masks

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Citing a “new swell” of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region, 12 Bay Area county health officers issued a joint release on Friday urging renewed vigilance and that residents wear masks indoors.

Recommended for you