California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last week that members of the Gamos family, including some with Pacifica ties, are guilty of human trafficking and labor-related charges. There has also been a guilty plea from a fourth member of the family.
The four individuals committed these crimes from 2008 to 2018 while operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company in Pacifica, Daly City and South San Francisco. Defendant Joshua Gamos, who lived in Pacifica, also physically abused one of the victims, according to state law enforcement officials.
“Today we hold the Gamos family accountable for their despicable crimes,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a prepared release. “This organized crime enterprise targeted vulnerable people looking for work opportunities, and exploited and abused workers in a horrific trafficking scheme.
"Let me be clear," he said. "This behavior will never be tolerated in California ...”
Rainbow Bright employees were required to live and work in care homes and day care facilities for hours far exceeding a normal work day and forced to sleep on floors and in garages, according to the release. Some employees reported being locked outside when defendants were not home. Rainbow Bright defendants deterred the employees from leaving the dismal working conditions by regularly threatening to turn the employees over to U.S. immigration officials and by confiscating some employees’ passports.
The jury found that the defendants took over $500,000 in the commission of the scheme, that victims were vulnerable and defendants acted with intent to cause great bodily injury, and with cruelty, viciousness and callousness. Sentencing for the defendants is scheduled for Aug. 19 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
The guilty verdicts include:
Joshua Gamos, 46, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.
Noel Gamos, 44, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment insurance tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.
Carlina Gamos, 70, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, two counts of human trafficking, 17 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns, and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.
Gerlen Gamos, 42,pleaded guilty on Jan. 30, 2019, to two counts of grand theft.
