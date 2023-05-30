Benjamin Franklin is known for many things but most people are unaware that in Philadelphia in 1757 he originated the idea that cities needed to collect garbage and clean the streets. His plan was interrupted by the Revolutionary War, and street cleaning didn’t gear up for another hundred years.
If Chris Porter Gabrielli had been working for Franklin, she probably would have been able to work around the Revolution and keep the street cleaning on target.
Very few obstacles have delayed Gabrielli during her 40 years at what is now Recology of the Coastside in Pacifica. She retires Friday after almost 40 years of handling what has been a unique career of taking out the garbage, leaving as the longtime general manager.
“I began my working career at I. Magnin, a very high-end department store, and my final position was the accounts payable manager for all 26 stores,” Gabrielli says, reminiscing about her career history. “I had obtained my real estate license and decided I wanted to concentrate more on that career but still needed medical insurance. I saw a job posting in the Pacifica Tribune for office manager for the local garbage company, Coastside Scavenger, so decided to apply, thinking I would have extra time for my real estate career.
“I was offered the job and a week later advised my then corporate VP of my resignation date. He immediately thought another department store had made me a better job opportunity and offered me a sizable pay raise,” she said. “When I finally divulged where I would be moving to, he responded in a very dry tone, ‘Well, that seems like a positive career move.’ Little did he know.”
“I came here in 1985,” she says. “They had a very rudimentary system and I wanted to get the franchise extended in Pacifica.”
Her business savvy and outgoing personality helped her climb in what is a mostly male-dominated organization. There are only a handful of women in the Recology world and just a few general managers with the reputation in their communities that Gabrielli enjoys.
“I’m in the Rotary Club, I was president of the chamber of commerce,” she says citing just some of her community activities. “I guess I’m a pretty friendly person and I try to work well with others. I started the ‘Taste of Pacifica’ event.”
Whether it’s brainstorming with other local leaders or personally resolving a customer’s complaint, Gabrielli has the reputation of getting things done at Recology.
She cites an example of a customer on the Coastside, where Recology also operates south of Pacifica, who called to complain that several bins had been left without being emptied. It turned out they hadn’t even been placed outside and even then someone had incorrectly placed plastic bags into the recycling cans. She visited the location herself and spoke to a housekeeper about the complaint. “There were plastic bags in the recycling. The customer argued that everything gets lumped together. It doesn’t all get thrown in the dump,” she recalled. “So I double-checked specifically because it’s not always our fault. That’s what I do. That’s what my job is. I don’t think of myself as the boss. We all have our job and I think that’s what makes us successful.”
“Gabrielli knows every route,” says office manager Elizabeth Andrade.” She has been a person to always rely on. Someone you can confide in. As a general manager, you don’t get that one-on-one attention. She’s a very caring person.”
Gabrielli is known to answer complaints lodged on Next Door or Facebook, as well as direct calls to the Recology office.
“I know everybody in town,” she says. “If I call, they will talk to me. After all these years, I’ve earned the respect of a lot of people.”
While she has not been involved in politics, she has had to deal with the complex relationship between the city of Pacifica and San Mateo County for years.
“Every year we have to supply our budget,” she says. “Rates are predicated on everyone having service, and we have an audited financial statement.”
Factors such as fuel costs, slow delivery of new garbage trucks and the cost of salaries for the union workers all play into the business side of Recology. Gabrielli has maintained and strengthened those relationships.
For example, the city of Pacifica added a service that would pick up abandoned garbage around town, something that residents often complain about. Recology was able to do it more effectively than had been done by the city itself.
“She and my father crossed swords, and she sometimes came out on top,” says Chuck Gust, whose late father Nick Gust was mayor four times as well as being a prominent restaurateur. “She told everybody how it was and ran a tight ship. She was an excellent business person as well as an asset to the community and the company.”
Gust says that when state law required increased regulations on restaurants, Gabrielli wanted Nick’s restaurant to be “a role model. It was like she gave you an offer you couldn’t refuse,” he says, remembering an occasionally intimidating stare she could unleash. “Sometimes, you’d get that stare and you knew you were going down the wrong path.”
Gabrielli is proud of the company’s ability to maintain service throughout the pandemic during the past three years, as well as during weather emergencies. “My guys didn’t miss one pick-up during COVID,” she says. “We never missed one day either, during the storms in January. These guys go above and beyond.”
Mike King, a former operations manager for five years in Pacifica who now works with Recology in San Mateo, says, “Gabrielli is as genuine and wonderful a person as you could know. She genuinely cares about everyone at the company. She never lets a birthday go by and she would do hand-written birthday cards. She had my kids’ birthdays. I loved every minute working with Gabrielli.”
She has blended her personal life with her work, and is married to a man she met at Recology. “I met my husband Ron over 30 years ago on the job,” she says, noting that Ron Gabrielli retired from Recology a few years ago himself. “As part of my beginning assignments, I was attempting to formalize the driving routes. Once, he was washing his garbage truck and asked me if I wanted him to wash my car when he was finished. Since I had a little white sports car at the time that was very dirty I said fine.
“When he finished, I thanked him and said I would be happy to take him out to lunch one day when he finished early to repay him,” she said. “He then said, ‘Well, maybe we can have dinner.’ We have been together ever since.”
Folks ask Gabrielli what she will do in retirement and she has a few answers. Gardening, traveling with Ron, and getting ready to be a grandmother when her son Michael and his wife have a baby. She enjoys a friendly relationship with her first husband and Michael’s father, Jim Porter. “Jim says I should have retired years ago,” she chuckles. “All my friends are retired.”
She’s also going to stay with Recology as a consultant, sharing her vast knowledge of how to run the company, helping new General Manager Glen Bongi, a Pacifica resident who left San Francisco’s Sunset Scavenger to pick up where she left off.
“Gabrielli has been here through the good times and the bad times,” he says. “That says a lot about her. Here you get to know all the employees better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.