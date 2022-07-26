By Jane Northrop
Staff writer
Olga Munoz of 7.3.1 Designs and Kelley Corten of the Royal Bee Yarn Co., both in Pacifica, have teamed up to raise money to offer a monthly makers market in the gardens behind Intertwine Cafe and the yarn company. The plan is to hold it on the first Sunday of every month, once the money is in place.
“Our hope is to raise the funds to make a safe and permitted space as quickly as possible,” said Corten. “The idea for the Pacifica Makers Market really grew out of the pandemic. Community crafting events and classes have always been a big part of my yarn shop business. When the pandemic hit, it was heartbreaking we couldn’t gather.”
The Royal Bee pivoted to Zoom, like a lot of businesses, but it wasn’t the same, Corten said.
“I had the good fortune to be able to move the Royal Bee Yarn Co. to 1922 Palmetto Ave. where we have a fantastic garden space. Having a garden allowed for our classes, community gatherings, trunk shows and craft pop- ups to continue outside and thrive,” she said.
“Our craft pop ups consisted of the makers who also sell their products in my shop and I quickly learned how helpful the events were for their businesses to sustain and grow,” Corten said. “It feels really good as a small business to help other small businesses especially when they are your neighbors.”
Intertwine Coffee and Munoz’s 7.3.1 Designs share their gardens and the previous owner of the coffee shop would often hold craft popups with music. And 7.3.1 Designs uses the garden as an extension of the gallery featuring art exhibitions, classes and events.
“Olga, the owner of 7.3.1. Designs, has been instrumental in bringing together many of the businesses in our historic downtown Pacifica area such as Table Wine, Livingroom Plant Co., Perfect Pour, In the Attic, Cotton Crustations, Saltwater Bakery, Seahorse Brewery and many more to self-organize events. Together we have promoted the area on special weekends, and each has done a little something special,” Corten said.
These events revealed the potential for a regular makers market, organizers say, and the idea also dovetailed with the city’s plans to revitalize Sharp Park.
Corten bought Intertwine Cafe, next to the Royal Bee, because she could see the possibility of using the two gardens with a path and a gate for the Pacifica Makers Market.
“Once we had the concept OK’d by the property owners, we were ready to put our ideas into action,” she said.
Corten and Munoz turned out to be of like minds. They had both been dreaming of a higher use for the space and brainstormed a framework, merchants and more.
Corten and her husband launched a GoFundMe campaign, which they are hoping the community will support to make the ground level and safe; install outdoor electrical; fencing and a gate; ADA compliance; and vendor set-up. They are trying to raise $45,000. They need about $56,000 to launch the Pacifica Makers Market.
“Our ambition is to contribute to the growth of the town. We want to create a space for makers to showcase and sell their products and drive foot traffic to Palmetto and the surrounding area,” Corten said. “Our philosophy is that if we act together we will grow, and everyone will benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.