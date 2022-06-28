Blasting off to a good start this Fourth of July weekend, Pacifica Recreation is hosting a “Rocket Run” that begins at 9 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive on July 4. All ages and running levels are welcome, and registration costs $25.
Following the race, the red, white and blue festivities will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frontierland Park, 900 Yosemite Drive. At the park there will be food, vendors and family-friendly activities, like a watermelon-eating contest and face painting. The National Anthem will be performed by a Terra Nova High School student.
For more information, email aschriver@pacifica.gov, or call (650) 738-7300.
Pacificans can also head south of the Devil’s Slide tunnels for long-standing festivities in Half Moon Bay.
The Half Moon Bay Ol’-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Block Party include a parade down Main Street at noon and a block party with live music, kids activities, food, drink and more running till 4 p.m. at Kelly Avenue and Main Street. It’s all free to attend.
