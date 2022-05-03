Days after Pacifica’s mayor announced a breakthrough on social media, the future of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the city remain in a fog.
Families worried the two clubs — one on Yosemite Drive and the other at Ingrid B. Lacy Intermediate School — were in danger of closing after details of merger talks leaked last month.
Almost immediately, Mayor Mary Bier deleted her online comments saying a deal had been struck for the city’s club to seek its own charter. She later said the announcement was premature. Parents appealed to City Council to intervene or hold a public meeting to discuss the future of after-school programs they consider vital. Meanwhile, there was no official word from club officials.
Boys and Girls Club parent Erin Pickett asked Bier in an email for a meeting with the Peninsula club and City Council.
“Having to unwind Peninsula decisions (around a potential merger) will be excessively harmful to Pacifica and will only subject our City Council to more objections,” she wrote. “We need the authority of City Council to run all meetings and secure a binding agreement from the Boys and Girls Club. We are not interested in a town hall meeting managed by the Boys and Girls Club.”
Bier said she was angry and frustrated that she had to take down the social media posts of the press release announcing an agreement.
“I know that you and all the families are experiencing these feelings tenfold,” Bier wrote.
Bier wrote that a study session would take about a month to schedule.
“Because we have been given the runaround by the Boys and Girls Club, we do not have any information about what their plans are immediately or in the future,” she wrote.
Bier wrote she could ask the Boys and Girls Club to hold a town hall meeting with City Council to discuss what they can do together to support the clubs.
“This doesn’t require all the red tape an official study session requires. It is my intention to do this as soon as they release their decision,” she wrote. “I do not trust their larger board at all and I look forward to having a charter with our own board of directors. This will be the best case scenario. This will be the best time to gather everyone together and start to put a plan in place to support the future of the Pacifica clubs.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck sent an email to Boys and Girls Club parents stating his frustration.
“From what I saw of the leaked press release, I have hope that they are nearing a place where they are able to speak publicly and am chomping at the bit to have representatives, as appropriate, hold a public meeting as soon as their bonds of legality will allow,” he wrote. “Furthermore, based on what I read in that leak, I am deeply hopeful that they have arranged for the doors of our clubhouses to remain open …
“Until they openly communicate on their end, I might as well be blowing wind for all my happy speculations are worth,” he wrote.
Bigstyck wrote the city has no power to compel the Boys and Girls Club to do anything, and that a study session, as requested by the parents, is a technical term for directing city-led processes.
Responding to Bigstyck and City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, Bruce Wright, vice chair of the board of the North San Mateo County Boys and Girls Club, wrote he expects to have a letter of intent to address the problem of the club potentially closing.
“Assuming the letter of intent is signed this week, the earlier the better, I would be pleased to make a presentation to the council,” he wrote. “No one wants this over more than me. I have lived, breathed and stressed about this since we signed the nondisclosure agreement on March 11. The opportunity to speak to the public is welcome. Also, as soon as the letter of intent is signed, a press release will go out from both parties and we will schedule a community meeting at the Yosemite clubhouse.”
Pickett wrote in an email to the Tribune she has so many questions right now.
“What a circus!” she wrote. “Our club is not safe yet. We have heard that they plan to dwindle down the club’s savings account over the next two years and then shutter the building. This release is just a delay tactic.
“We are going to the next City Council meeting to continue to ask City Council to hold a study session with the Boys and Girls Club authorities,” she continued. We demand to know what is really happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.