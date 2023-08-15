Glockenspiels, slam poetry and the ethics of hunting might not be typically associated with fifth-graders, but all are found in the music and poetry lessons at Pacifica schools sponsored by the Pacifica Education Foundation.
The nonprofit collaborates with organizations to provide classes like music and slam poetry at Pacifica middle and elementary schools throughout the year.
Fifth-grade slam poetry is taught by Bay Area Creative Stage Performance and Rhythmic Culture Poetry to invite children to use their voices in a meaningful way.
“Poetry is fun, (as is) thinking about the things students say in class and some of the discussions we have,” said Mike Taylor, founder and executive director of SPARC Poetry.
Taylor said that once they were talking about perspective, and hunting came up in the conversation. The question was, “Should guns be allowed for hunting purposes?” and a student called out, “Why don’t we (give) the tigers guns?”
“I was just like, well, that's one way to even the playing field,” Taylor said. “There’s a really interesting concept of where power lies, and the idea of what is right and what is wrong and what is fair.”
SPARC Poetry was one of PEF’s first sponsored programs. The organization started teaching fifth-graders in 2011, just three years after Bay Area Creative was founded.
“In fifth grade or 10 years old, you really have the thoughts where you can think nonlinearly and figuratively,” Taylor said. “So when you're just starting to be able to really take off with figurative thinking, and, at the same time, you're really separating your own identity from those around you.
“You're going off on your own path to figure out, ‘Who am I as an individual?’” he said. “Meanwhile, you're also hitting this puberty era in your life, where your feelings and emotions are going in different directions. It's really nice to have the public speaking tools before you vitally need them …
“I think poetry really does that, builds that confidence,” he said.
Taylor’s belief is supported by what parents see during and after their children participate in the poetry program.
“I think what makes (the slam poetry classes) unique, besides just the writing component, is the performance,” said Ashley Larsen, PEF ambassador and Pacifica librarian. “They often perform it on stage … They often would work together on the poem that they share. But that was a really scary thing to do, to stand up on stage and perform this poem that you wrote. You’re expressing your innermost feelings or your feelings about an issue that's important to you, something a lot of adults won’t do. That’s a powerful thing.”
Larsen’s own kids participated in the slam poetry program in fifth grade, as well as the music programs sponsored by PEF.
“The music and poetry programs “made them excited to go to school,” Larsen said of her children. “Both my kids have continued with those interests, even into (later grades). My oldest composes music for fun. My youngest does creative writing for fun. I think it was a direct result of both of those programs.”
Both programs rely on working with other students to foster collaboration and emphasize group work, while also allowing for individual accomplishment.
The music program is run by Mark Unbehagen, known as Mr. U. “He has the kids write songs using the big glockenspiel, xylophones and other rhythm instruments and percussion instruments,” Larsen said.
“They collaborate on these incredibly intricate songs together, and then they perform them for their class,” she said. “(Mr. U) makes a recording of all the songs and shares it with all the other classes and they get to vote on their favorites. Every song is completely different and completely original and incredibly intricate.”
This collaboration works in a slightly different way for the poetry classes. SPARC intentionally creates a low-stress yet still competitive environment for the students to get them to think of poetry not as an English lesson, but more as playing.
“We have what we call a play-based curriculum,” Taylor said. “So we'll learn a new concept … and there'll be some sort of game around it. So all of the fifth-grade students in Pacifica will remember the alliteration game and the rhyming game and the different metaphor games we have.
“It's really easy for students to get caught up in (the) pressure to get it right for a test. But in our class, it's just, ‘Play this game! Beat the person next to you!’” Taylor said. “So just introducing that sport-like aspect to literary devices is a really dynamic way to get students enjoying.”
The music and slam poetry lessons are just two of the many organizations that PEF sponsors to aid Pacifica schools.
“I can't tell you how lucky we are to help them, because our district, like most of the districts in the Bay Area, struggles because the amount of money we’re allocated by the state doesn't factor in the cost of living here,” Larsen said. “We would have absolutely no way we could pay for something like these programs, which make school fun and inspiring and give kids these opportunities that they would never have otherwise.”
