Jane Northrup, longtime reporter for the Pacifica Tribune, died on the evening of Saturday, June 3, at her home in Pacifica with her son, Patrick, by her side. Northrop was 67.
Northrop was a familiar face in Pacifica, attending in person and then virtually throughout the pandemic hundreds of public meetings and countless community events. She began work at the Tribune in 1995 and retired from the news organization in 2022.
Northrop was diagnosed several years ago with Huntington’s disease, an inherited, progressive condition that affects nerve cells in the brain. Walking and other movement had become increasingly difficult in her later years.
Still, in the year since she retired, Northrop did what she loved, traveling to see friends in Los Angeles and the East Coast. In fact, over the course of her life she traveled widely, including trips to Japan, England, Brazil and numerous U.S. states.
She is survived by son Patrick, of Pacifica, daughter Rebecca, who lives in Sacramento, and ex-husband Fred, from Gilroy.
"When Coastside News Group purchased the Pacifica Tribune in 2020, we were lucky enough to get Jane in the bargain. It turned out Jane was as important to me, as the newspaper's editor, as any other aspect of the deal," said Clay Lambert, editor and publisher of Coastside News Group, which owns the Tribune. "Jane knew more about Pacifica than I'll ever know. She was the consummate professional and often worked long into the night covering city meetings. Beyond that she was a thoughtful co-worker and a great friend. We will all miss her terribly."
Northrop was revered throughout the Bay Area journalism community. In November 2022, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Press Club, which she served as a member of the organization’s board of directors. She received a standing ovation that night as she stepped up to accept her award.
“You should have seen her face when we recognized her with a lifetime achievement award six months ago. I have never seen someone look so proud, so optimistic,” said Curtis Sparrer, the president of the San Francisco Press Club. “As a board member, Jane impressed us all with being a relentless force of positive energy — no matter what she was facing. Jane was a light, a role model.”
Antonia Ehlers is now a senior public relations consultant for Kaiser Permanente but she once worked with Northrop as a reporter at the Tribune. Ehlers is also vice president of the San Francisco Press Club.
“Jane was an incredible person and an exceptionally talented writer,” she said. “It was an honor to know Jane. Our hearts go out to her children, family and close friends. Jane will never be forgotten; she will be deeply missed by her friends and family.”
Northrop’s son said his mother’s diagnosis followed a change in her gait that was noticed by regular walking partner Rocky Oakley. Many doctor appointments followed, including brain scans and bloodwork that eventually confirmed the diagnosis.
“It was a huge lifestyle change for her,” Patrick Northrop said. “She loved to walk. It’s like getting older — there is less and less you can do.”
Patrick Northrop says he will always remember his mother’s curiosity about the world around her.
“She watched documentaries — PBS, KQED,” Patrick Northrop said. “She was always reading the news, wanting to know what was going on.”
