Onetime San Mateo County poet laureate and Coastsider Caroline Goodwin has released her most recent poetry collection, “Old Snow, White Sun.”

Caroline Goodwin

Caroline Goodwin has a new book of poetry, “Old Snow, White Sun.”

Photo courtesy Darin Boville

Goodwin was born and raised in Alaska and holds a degree in biology from Colorado College. The poet also has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Goodwin moved to the Bay Area in 1999 to attend Stanford University as a Wallace Stegner Fellow in poetry. She currently teaches at California College of the Arts. 

“My poems are based in nature and also cycles of grief and loss and renewal,” said Goodwin. 

Some of the poems in “Old Snow, White Sun” were released in 2015 as a chapbook called “Peregrine,” which explored grief and friendship.

“I had lost a beloved student and also a friend, so I was exploring connections between a sort of war-like environment and losing people to illness,” said Goodwin. 

Five years ago, after the release of “Peregrine,” Goodwin lost her husband suddenly in a mountain biking accident on the coast. 

“I went up to Canada to mark the year anniversary of his passing and while I was there I started this longer cycle of poems, for him and about him,” said Goodwin.  

In its 90 pages, “Old Snow, White Sun” explores myriad topics from loss to psychedelics to the varied inhabitants of the world. 

“I also wrote some poems about my very complicated relationship with things like the Summer of Love and the Grateful Dead and that whole art mode that I think has some real problems with misogyny,” said the poet.

The title of the book comes from a song by the Japanese rock band Kikagaku Moyo and their album, “House in the Tall Grass.” 

“Poetry is a really great art form that really lends itself to exploring the grief journey because there are so many beautiful poems in the world that are both challenging and comforting, and a lot of poets have brought their own losses into their work,” said Goodwin. “There is no shortage of poets to look to.”

The poet’s favorites include the great romantic Gerard Manley Hopkins and Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. 

“(Hopkins) wrote this really amazing sonnet sequence that we call ‘the terrible sonnets,’ not because they are bad but because they explore this sort of terror of the soul,” said Goodwin. “I’m also really connected to contemporary poets who live in Wales and (Thomas’) great ‘Fern Hill’ about childhood and ‘Do not go gentle into that good night.’ These poems just don’t go away.”

Goodwin’s work has also appeared in Panhandler magazine, Catamaran Literary Reader, Junction Box and many other literary journals. She was awarded second place in the 2019 Barry Lopez nonfiction contest at Cutthroat Journal and second place in the 2019 poetry contest at The Sewanee Review.

“I think that, for me, it’s an art form, like just showing up to see what’s going to happen is life-affirming,” said Goodwin. 

“Old Snow, White Sun” can be purchased online at bookshop.org.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

