Over the weekend a cadre of volunteers descended on the Pacifica National Little League baseball field to fix a problem that had gone untended for years: the state of the bleachers. They were all there at the behest of a former player, Dean Callahan.
Today, Callahan is 17 and on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, but he remembers what it was like to play at the fields.
“I really enjoyed my time (in the Little League),” Callahan said. “My brother played there too.”
Then he added, somewhat sheepishly: “The benches in the bleachers are not the best quality.”
So he decided to do something about it for his Eagle Scout project. In a way it was a full-circle moment. “One of my friends in baseball invited me to join Boy Scouts, actually,” he said. “(Eventually,) he left and I stayed in.”
Callahan, a Pacifica resident, started in Troop 264 at St. Andrews but said that troop dissolved. Today, he’s involved with Troop 29 at the Moose Lodge. Callahan says he has enjoyed his affiliation with Boy Scouts, particularly the opportunity to learn and earn merit badges as he goes.
When the Scout Council approved of the bleacher project, he asked for some help. The Little League is covering most of the materials. He said he is literally paying for nuts and bolts through fundraising.
“The main cost will be food,” he said. That’s because friends volunteered to help.
He planned to be mostly done by last weekend and said there may be some minor finishing touches this weekend.
