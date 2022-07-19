Mizpah Fellowship Inc. President Michele Trausch received a check for $902.15 this month. Why such an obscure figure? The sender, Steve Dietz, calculated the amount to be equivalent to the $100 scholarship he received from Mizpah Fellowship in 1966 when he graduated from Oceana High School in Pacifica.
The $100 that Dietz received from the Mizpah Fellowship helped him buy supplies at San Francisco State University. He graduated with both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in anthropology with a specialization in archaeology.
Dietz now lives in Oregon and has not stepped foot in Pacifica since the 1980s, he estimates. But when rummaging through some boxes of keepsakes from his childhood years, he was reminded of the people from his past that influenced his life path. Figures like his fourth-grade teacher, who handed him a book on archaeology, stirring up what became his lifelong passion, and his high school adviser at Oceana High School, Frank Lawler, who helped him apply to SFSU.
Dietz is but one of hundreds of Pacifica students who have received scholarships from Mizpah Fellowship over the past half-century. Trausch says the organization has lost track of exactly how many students they have funded.
Mizpah Fellowship Inc. was founded in 1948 by female members of the Little Brown Church. ‘Mizpah’ means “may the lord watch between you and me when we are absent from each other,” according to Trausch. The women’s, nondenominational organization raised funds through bake sales, rummage sales and an annual tea and craft fair. The money raised went to scholarship funds at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools and community organizations. Additionally, the nonprofit was instrumental in bringing the first blood drives to Pacifica and still hosts two annually.
Today, a group of Pacifica women keep the organization alive, raising and distributing money to organizations including the Pacifica Resource Center, Boys and Girls State, Pacifica Friends of the Library, Pacifica School Volunteers and the scholarships for college-bound graduates of Oceana and Terra Nova.
The $100 award, teacher Frank Lawler — these are just a sample of the influences that shaped the course of Dietz’s life. As an elementary school teacher, and now a Mizpah donor, he’s paying it forward, quietly shaping lives in ways he probably will never know.
His note to Mizpah closes undramatically:
“… In 1966, (the scholarship) made my parents proud. Thanks much, hopefully the money will help along another Oceana graduate.”
