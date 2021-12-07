Virginia Jameson, 38, formerly of Pacifica, has been appointed deputy secretary for climate and working lands at the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Jameson has been climate and conservation program manager at the California Department of Conservation since 2018. She was deputy state director for the American Farmland Trust from 2015 to 2018, National Resources and Sustainable Development program coordinator for the American University School of International Service in 2014 and Graduate Admissions Office student assistant for the American University School of Communications in 2014.
Jameson was a management specialist for the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office in 2012, a board aide for Monterey County Office of District 4 Supervisor Jane Parker from 2011 to 2012, and associate director for Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast in 2011.
She was also associate director of the Ag Land Trust from 2009 to 2011. There, she was a conservation and development analyst from 2007 to 2009.
Jameson earned a master’s degree in international affairs and natural resources and sustainable development from American University. The compensation for her new state position is $148,008.
From Staff Reports
