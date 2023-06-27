Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hosted a beach cleanup event on Monday morning at Linda Mar Beach as part of his nonprofit Healthy Planet Project. The group worked in conjunction with the local Pacific Beach Coalition.
Around 75 volunteers, bearing gloves, trash buckets and more than a few Giants sweatshirts and hats, participated in the event despite the gloomy weather and early morning.
“It’s good energy and, honestly, it’s very rewarding to be out in nature and take some action in the direction of the way you want to live, you know?” Pence said during a short break midway through the event. “I want to reduce the plastics that the animals are eating. So, for me, it's not about, like, ‘how did this happen,’ you know. It could be wind, it could be anything. It’s about just getting out and telling Mother Earth that we love her.”
The baseball celebrity was approachable throughout the cleanup, taking photos and signing autographs for the volunteers. His appearance was an appealing factor that drew many to the event in the first place.
“This brought me out, low-key,” volunteer Tricia Porter said, referring to Pence’s involvement. “I have actually never done a cleanup before, but … I am (signed up) for two beach cleanups post-Fourth of July, and I kind of wanted to just see what it was about.”
The group started on the Linda Mar Beach itself and then worked its way up the Linda Mar-Rockaway trail to do habitat restoration along the trail.
“This entire area used to be filled with invasive plants, particularly ice plant, which takes over and creates a monoculture so nothing else can really grow,” said Greg Finkelstein, an employee of the Pacific Beach Coalition. “The problem is that the animals around here need to have symbiotic relationships with a particular type of plant … When (butterflies are) young, generally there's only one species of native plants that they can be hosted on. So we've been pulling out the invasive plants, planting natives, mulching, just trying to generally restore the area.”
Like Porter, Finkelstein is a fan of Pence and the work he does, making this event especially important to him.
“My 105-year-old grandma was a huge Giants fan and the Giants were just always on, whether it was a live game or recording. So she would have been ecstatic to know that I was out here working, doing this today with Hunter Pence. She would have been absolutely thrilled,” Finkelstein said.
In addition to coming out to see Pence, many were there as locals protecting their home, like University of California, Irvine, student Danielle Miller, who came with her dad.
“We actually live about three minutes away and I’m currently in the process of becoming a Pacific Beach Coalition junior site captain, so I work heavily with the Beach Coalition,” Miller said. “I’m also an environmental science major, so it's something that we really find important, especially living so close and this being our home beach.”
As someone who grew up in the area, Miller had the opportunity to watch her “home beach” suffer the consequences of becoming trendy with non-locals.
“I’ve noticed it’s become a lot worse since the beach has become a lot more popular with people further inland. It used to not be as crowded on the weekends, but now that everyone wants to start surfing, wants to learn (to surf) they're all coming to the beach — especially with the Taco Bell being TikTok famous, it’s become a lot more polluted.”
She and her father had only been there for 45 minutes before they collected three full buckets of trash. And this was only from the two of them — by the halfway point of the cleanup, the group had collected two chairs, a broken-down bicycle and a sand-covered car battery, in addition filling dozens of trash buckets.
Pence praised the work of the volunteers, saying, “It’s not just me, it’s the Pacific Beach Coalition — their organization and their work.
“I think you should go out and get informed and I'm
still getting informed as I move,” he said “I knew I wanted to do it, but how do you do it? It's cool to do it as a community, it's cool to connect with people and nature.”
