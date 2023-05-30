Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They’re for dogs.
“Legally, I’m not allowed to put ‘human grade’ on the packaging, but I’ve had humans try all of my treats,” said Daeuber, a former chef who launched Purple Pupcorn Dog Bakery and Emporium in late 2021. Daeuber’s primary taste tester, however, is her Chihuahua-Dachshund-Chow-Min Pin-Poodle-Pomeranian mix, Fionn.
Daeuber started out selling handmade peanut butter in jars, but she has not been able to offer that product for a while. “I haven’t been able to get container jars because of the supply chain issues,” she said. Currently, she sells peanut butter biscuits along with Triple B biscuits, made with blueberries and black beans, and Carrot Colada biscuits, which have carrots and coconut. Dog biscuits come in 8-ounce packages.
“Hopefully, I’ll be getting some new flavors out this year and I’ll be introducing them at the farmers market,” said Daeuber, who is a regular vendor at the Coastside Farmers Market, which is held on Wednesdays in Pacifica and on Saturdays in Half Moon Bay.
“I was at the (Coastside) Farmers Market in November and December of my first year,” said Daeuber. “I was there all last year and then I’ll be there this year.”
Purple Pupcorn Dog Bakery and Emporium also registers for events across the Bay Area, selling dog treats to customers in places like Daly City, San Francisco and Redwood City. Orders placed on the bakery’s website can be shipped or delivered.
Daeuber first got the idea to open Purple Pupcorn Dog Bakery and Emporium at a dog birthday party.
“For Fionn’s first birthday, I invited all his friends to the beach and made him a dog-friendly cake,” said Daeuber. “I also brought toys and games. We had about 30 dogs there, and somebody said, ‘You should start a bakery.’ I said, ‘That’s really silly’ — and then I did it.”
In the future, Daeuber plans to organize events for dogs like birthday parties.
“The goal is to eventually get a little food cart and do mobile parties,” said Daeuber. “We’ll put everything in the cart itself and set up the party wherever the dog is. And then afterward, we’ll put everything back on the cart and head home.”
What dog treats does Daeuber bake for special occasions?
“I’ve done cakes, and we can do little meat cupcakes,” she said. “We can also do custom biscuits with dogs’ names on them.”
Bakery orders, including special requests, can be placed online at purplepupcorn.com. Otherwise, catch Daeuber and Fionn at the Coastside Farmers Markets, held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shoreline Station in Half Moon Bay.
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
