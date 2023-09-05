Vicki Mosley

The Tiger Tales magazine, produced by Terra Nova High School students, tackled serious issues in the community, including discrimination in shop classes.

Title IX was signed into law June 23, 1972, banning gender-based discrimination in any educational program or activity in the United States. Vicki Reese, then known as Vicki Mosley, was ahead of her time when she became the first girl at Terra Nova High School to take auto shop in 1971.

Despite backlash from one of the two auto shop teachers, she fought to participate in what was once a class only for boys. It turned out to be an important moment in a life that defied expectations and included motorcycles, work at a gas station and a career in STEM fields.

Tags

(1) comment

Deb Wong
DEBORAH WONG

I, too, signed up for auto shop in high school. My school was Oceana, which had the same policies and attitudes as TN did. I was also denied, but didn't know it until I got my class assignments in 1968. Instead, I got "Home Ec". I learned to sew, but never did learn how to maintain - or even drive - a car. Graduate a year before Vicki, but I wonder what might have happened if I fought that assignment? I knew Vicki's mom, who was a mover & shaker in Pacifica back then, so maybe her influence helped....but Vicki definitely deserves to be applauded for standing up for her rights, even if back then, they were npt considered our "rights" as women.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Tigers launch flag football for female athletes
featured

Tigers launch flag football for female athletes

  • By Greta Reich Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Terra Nova High School will join nine other schools in the San Mateo Union High School District and Sequoia Union High School District in adding girls’ flag football to the fall season sports schedule this school year.

breaking

Woman allegedly pulled gun in parking dispute

  • 0

Pacifica police have arrested a 36-year-old Pittsburg woman and charged her with crimes including assault with a firearm and child endangerment after a Sunday afternoon conflict at the Linda Mar Beach parking lot.

COVID numbers rising on coast, across Bay Area

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Recent testing to measure the amount of COVID-19 virus in Bay Area sewage shows some of the highest levels of the year, possibly suggesting a late summer surge in the disease. The significance of the sewage data remains uncertain, however, particularly because less information on testing and…

Coastside leads a life-saving ring revolution

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

The Pacific Ocean, the largest body of water on the planet, comes with both inherent beauty and unseen danger. There is nothing quite as glorious as watching the waves being painted in the gold-red ripples of a coastal sunset, or more terrifying than the idea of being dragged out into the op…

Coast experiences record lows as country boils

  • By Greta Reich, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

As temperatures reach historic highs for extended periods of time across the country this summer, the Coastside has remained surprisingly cool. In fact, the months of May through July have been the coldest since 1999.

Traffic jam leads to some ‘ruff’ surf
featured

Traffic jam leads to some ‘ruff’ surf

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of people, many with their canine companions, turned out at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday to bear witness to the annual spectacle known as the World Dog Surfing Championships.

San Mateo County libraries offer summer exclusives
featured

San Mateo County libraries offer summer exclusives

  • By Greta Reich, Special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Going to the library may not have stereotypical connotations of summer fun, but the San Mateo County public libraries along the coast provide a plethora of activities for those searching for a way to fill the rest of their summer. 

Recommended for you