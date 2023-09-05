Title IX was signed into law June 23, 1972, banning gender-based discrimination in any educational program or activity in the United States. Vicki Reese, then known as Vicki Mosley, was ahead of her time when she became the first girl at Terra Nova High School to take auto shop in 1971.
Despite backlash from one of the two auto shop teachers, she fought to participate in what was once a class only for boys. It turned out to be an important moment in a life that defied expectations and included motorcycles, work at a gas station and a career in STEM fields.
When signing up for senior year classes, Reese found she had completed all the necessary college prep courses and she thought, “Auto shop would be a good skill to better understand my own car someday.” She attempted to sign up for the class but was denied.
“I got informed that girls couldn’t take auto shop and so I would not be able to take that class,” she said. “The first emotion was disappointment. The second emotion was ‘What do you mean girls can’t take auto shop?’”
Reese refused to back down. With the support of her family, Reese went straight to the local board of education to ask why she wasn’t allowed to take the class. The trustees sided with Reese.
“They actually overturned it for me,” she said.
Although she was permitted to take the class, one of the two auto shop teachers at Terra Nova refused to let her into his class. Reese was assigned the other auto shop teacher. “I didn’t receive any backlash as far as I can recall,” she said. “What I realized is I sort of stood out and I didn’t think I did. I thought I was just a regular kid fitting in.”
Some students were shocked that a girl was taking a shop class, but Reese said “The guys in the class accepted me.” She joined the class with fewer hands-on skills than other students around her, but she quickly picked up the capability with the help of her classmates.
She was also the first woman in the Pacifica Motorcycle Club run by Nick Gust Jr. She rode a motorcycle around town, but not long after joining the club, Reese suffered from a motorcycle accident as her passenger attempted to jump off the bike while turning a corner. Reese’s leg was crushed from her bike and she didn’t stop limping for 10 years after. Her motorcycle accident scared Reese away from riding, but she fondly thinks back on her days of cruising through Pacifica.
During college, Reese worked at a Chevron gas station, which she thought to be “considered more of a male job.” That was a hard-won battle as well. Reese explained that in 1973 “My mom called me up soon after I got to college and said, ‘Chevron’s lost a lawsuit and they have to hire girls to be gas station attendants.’ So I went and applied.”
Reese worked the job in order to pay her college tuition at UCLA where she majored in computer science — a field in which women accounted for less than 14 percent of employees in the 1970s.
“The job at a Chevron gas station paid twice as much as an internship at a computer science company,” Reese claimed. She worked at a full service gas station and pumped gas, changed car batteries, changed tires, offered oil changes and more.
After college, Reese went on to work at Hewlett-Packard for 20 years before being laid off. “I knew a year in advance that I was going to lose my job because they had offshored everything to Mexico and so I had my people train and help hire software engineering and marketing support, and I worked with management staff in Mexico so that they could take over our software,” she said. She ended up taking three years off from working, and went back to college “because I love school anyway.” She took classes through the University of Santa Cruz and she tended bar for a year.
“Then I had to go back to work because I couldn’t make anywhere near as much money as a bartender, and I get tired of people anyway,” she said. She moved on to work for Dell as a program manager.
As a woman in STEM, being one of the few women in her workplaces and classes, Reese was not immune to the sexism in the field. During her time at Hewlett-Packard, she went to a management offsite in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was the only woman among about 20 men. “One of the guys didn’t treat me with respect. And so one night we played poker and I beat him,” she said. “He respected me the rest of the offsite. He kept coming to me for advice…it was great. It was low stakes so I probably only won like $50, maybe $100 at most. It was more about beating a man at a game that he thought I wouldn’t have a clue how to play.”
In regards to the sexism that women continue to face in the workforce today, “There’s still work to do because it’s all part of diversity,” she said. “I constantly try and make sure I'm being fair with other people and I'm truly listening to them, giving them an opportunity to grow and express themselves and do it their way. It's continuous learning for all of us.
“I just feel it's constant for everybody because as humans, of course, we tend to hang out amongst our own and we tend to hire our own,” she said. “It brings more to the party to make sure we really have diversity of thought, and people really do actually think and solve problems differently when they come from different backgrounds and we want that.”
Today, Reese is retired from Dell, and volunteers as a software engineer at the Moffett Field Museum in Mountain View. She is currently working to increase the quality of technology there.
“I’ll be working with them to put in a monitor wall with all of the graphics and get them the equipment from Dell for free,” she said. She is also helping work on the restoration of airplanes by washing, sanding, and painting them. By nightfall, Reese is running the dance nightclub that she and her husband own.
Tabitha Woods is the editor of the Terra Nova High School student newspaper, The Times. Her article first appeared in The Times in May.
I, too, signed up for auto shop in high school. My school was Oceana, which had the same policies and attitudes as TN did. I was also denied, but didn't know it until I got my class assignments in 1968. Instead, I got "Home Ec". I learned to sew, but never did learn how to maintain - or even drive - a car. Graduate a year before Vicki, but I wonder what might have happened if I fought that assignment? I knew Vicki's mom, who was a mover & shaker in Pacifica back then, so maybe her influence helped....but Vicki definitely deserves to be applauded for standing up for her rights, even if back then, they were npt considered our "rights" as women.
