Fog Fest returned for the 35th time on Saturday, and the first time since 2019, offering crowds everything from politics to peelers. Between the candidates for local office wooing potential voters and familiar claims about “the world’s greatest” kitchen gadgets, lines formed for food booths and craft vendors throughout the weekend.
“We haven’t been here in two years,” the pitchman for vegetable peelers told his audience, “I’ve got to give you more for your money.”
All along Palmetto Avenue people seemed to share the enthusiasm. Crowds cheered parade entries and then quickly filled the street when the last marching band reached the finish at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School. The bands continued to play in a friendly battle on the school’s athletic field as the festival unfolded.
New sponsor and exclusive purveyor of beer at the festival Fort Point Beer Co. seemed to be a hit. Javier Paz, field sales manager for the brewery, happily greeted guests who stopped to take a closer look at three varieties of hops he displayed at an information booth next to a long line at the taps. He explained the different flavor and aroma profiles of the samples from Germany, Oregon and New Zealand.
He said he wanted to park a beer delivery truck on the street as well but the throng of pedestrians prevented him from driving in.
“I’m so glad it’s back,” said Margaret Coles Wesley, owner of Shampa’s Pies in summing up her feelings about Fog Fest.
Wesley’s husband, Haruwn, died in a tragic surfing accident in December 2020 and she wasn’t sure whether the pie shop would survive. With pandemic restrictions ended, the shop is once again thriving and will expand to include seating in the space formerly occupied by Fog City Pet Supplies next door. For her, the festival was a sort of homecoming.
“There’s no other time when so many different people from Pacifica come together,” she said, “and lots of them stopped by to say how grateful they are that we’re still open.”
Down the street at the COVID-19 vaccination booth a handwritten sign said no additional walk-ins would be accepted until after 4 p.m. “We were getting more walk-ins than people with appointments,” a nurse from mobile jab provider Bay PLS said.
Booth after booth echoed the enthusiasm and the impression that everyone was eager to return.
“It’s a little strange to get back into it,” said Cindy Abbott, director of Sanchez Art Center. But the festival regular quickly shifted to offer an assembled group details about the pictures on display for the annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest photography contest. She explained that winners picked by noted local photographers Edwin Hacking and Sharron L. Walker will receive modest cash prizes and an invitation to display the winning shots at the art center.
Fog Fest volunteer Susan Stallard simply pointed at empty shelves of merchandise as a measure of the festival’s success.
“We don’t usually sell out this early on Saturday afternoon,” she said, as some disappointed customers couldn’t get a T-shirt in their size. The supply shortage didn’t dampen spirits, though, with enough posters and beverage glasses remaining.
The Purisima Creek Redwood Preserve’s meandering trails under the massive redwoods adjacent to winding creeks are a treat for locals and tourists alike. The preserve hosts around 200,000 visitors annually who explore the 5,400 acres, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District…
Pacifica’s San Pedro Creek, which flows past homes and businesses, by roads and under bridges, is the most urban creek on the Coastside where steelhead fish still live and spawn. But biologists and residents who care about wildlife are concerned that conditions at the creek mouth are making …
Pacifica police on Saturday arrested a San Jose man for stealing a vehicle from his hometown and arguing and then disrobing in front of officers before he was arrested, according to a report from the Pacifica Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.