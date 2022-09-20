Fog Fest returns to Pacifica on Saturday and Sunday, with sunny weather and robust attendance in the forecast.
Organizers have overcome challenges created by rising costs, supply chain issues and a challenge finding enough volunteers this year. New participants and sponsors are filling the gaps and helping bring back the festival for the first time since 2019.
The festival runs from 10. a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Palmetto Avenue will once again be lined with crafts vendors and food and drink booths. Throughout both days, three stages will feature Bay Area musicians and local performers.
The weekend kicks off with the parade along Palmetto Avenue starting at 10 on Saturday morning. Festival coordinator Kathy Johnson reports that the parade will be at full capacity this year with lots of marching bands and community groups.
Health care heroes and essential workers from local hospitals will serve as grand marshals of the parade that honors them this year. In keeping with the “Healthcare Heroes” theme San Mateo County Health will offer COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and information.
Local elected officials, including some seeking offices in November, will also join the parade. Parade attendees should also keep an eye out for staff and board members of the Pacifica Tribune who will remind the crowd about the six-decade history the newspaper has in the city.
Fort Point Beer Co. joins the celebration as a new sponsor this year and will provide suds to accompany the diverse food offerings along the parade route.
As in previous years, carnival rides and games will be set up near Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School on Bella Vista Ave. On Sunday afternoon the Family Fun Fest with free family games and activities, presented by the city of Pacifica, takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Lacy School field.
Johnson told the Tribune that she is happy to welcome Pacifica National Little League among the community groups participating this year.
