- By August Howell
- Updated
The Purisima Creek Redwood Preserve’s meandering trails under the massive redwoods adjacent to winding creeks are a treat for locals and tourists alike. The preserve hosts around 200,000 visitors annually who explore the 5,400 acres, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District…
- By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
- Updated
Pacifica’s San Pedro Creek, which flows past homes and businesses, by roads and under bridges, is the most urban creek on the Coastside where steelhead fish still live and spawn. But biologists and residents who care about wildlife are concerned that conditions at the creek mouth are making …
- By Grace Scullion Special the the Tribune
- Updated
Not much is out and about at 4:35 a.m. when Pacifican Charlie Briggs drives to work. That is, except for the coyotes.
- Staff Reports
Pacifica police on Saturday arrested a San Jose man for stealing a vehicle from his hometown and arguing and then disrobing in front of officers before he was arrested, according to a report from the Pacifica Police Department.
- By Ted Silverman Special to the Tribune
Catalytic converter theft is widespread across California and has had significant impact within Pacifica. It seems theft of the pricey part of common exhaust systems is in the news daily.
