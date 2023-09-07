New county director

Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar, speaking at a training event here, will be the new director of the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. Photo courtesy San Mateo County

San Mateo County is close to having a new director of the Department of Emergency Management today. County Executive Mike Callegy announced on Thursday the appointment of Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar to lead countywide efforts to coordinate emergency planning, response and recovery.

Dhapodkar is charged with thinking about a range of threats from earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires to pandemics and climate change. She will succeed Don Mattei, who is retiring after a 40-plus-year career in public safety and is expecting to start on Oct. 2. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Board of Supervisors. A vote is expected at its Sept. 12 meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Nominations welcome for Pacifica sports hall
featured

Nominations welcome for Pacifica sports hall

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 1

More than 170 Pacificans have been inducted into the city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in the past 32 years. Next year’s PSHOF awards dinner will be held Feb. 24, 2024, at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. 

Tigers launch flag football for female athletes
featured

Tigers launch flag football for female athletes

  • By Greta Reich Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Terra Nova High School will join nine other schools in the San Mateo Union High School District and Sequoia Union High School District in adding girls’ flag football to the fall season sports schedule this school year.

breaking

Woman allegedly pulled gun in parking dispute

  • 0

Pacifica police have arrested a 36-year-old Pittsburg woman and charged her with crimes including assault with a firearm and child endangerment after a Sunday afternoon conflict at the Linda Mar Beach parking lot.

COVID numbers rising on coast, across Bay Area

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Recent testing to measure the amount of COVID-19 virus in Bay Area sewage shows some of the highest levels of the year, possibly suggesting a late summer surge in the disease. The significance of the sewage data remains uncertain, however, particularly because less information on testing and…

Coastside leads a life-saving ring revolution

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

The Pacific Ocean, the largest body of water on the planet, comes with both inherent beauty and unseen danger. There is nothing quite as glorious as watching the waves being painted in the gold-red ripples of a coastal sunset, or more terrifying than the idea of being dragged out into the op…

Coast experiences record lows as country boils

  • By Greta Reich, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

As temperatures reach historic highs for extended periods of time across the country this summer, the Coastside has remained surprisingly cool. In fact, the months of May through July have been the coldest since 1999.

Traffic jam leads to some ‘ruff’ surf
featured

Traffic jam leads to some ‘ruff’ surf

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of people, many with their canine companions, turned out at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday to bear witness to the annual spectacle known as the World Dog Surfing Championships.

Recommended for you