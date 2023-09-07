San Mateo County is close to having a new director of the Department of Emergency Management today. County Executive Mike Callegy announced on Thursday the appointment of Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar to lead countywide efforts to coordinate emergency planning, response and recovery.
Dhapodkar is charged with thinking about a range of threats from earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires to pandemics and climate change. She will succeed Don Mattei, who is retiring after a 40-plus-year career in public safety and is expecting to start on Oct. 2. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Board of Supervisors. A vote is expected at its Sept. 12 meeting.
“We have faced many different types of crises in a short period of time in San Mateo County and I know Shruti is extremely prepared to take the department to new heights,” Callagy said in a prepared release. “With her leadership, I am confident we will be ready to respond to the needs of our residents before, during and after any crisis.”
Dhapodkar, who has been with the department since 2017, stepped up during the pandemic, serving as a liaison with other Bay Area health officials, according to a county release.
She had initially trained as a surgeon but was drawn to the complex challenges of disaster planning and emergency management.
“These last few years have been unprecedented in the number, variety and complexity of the challenges we as a County have faced,” Dhapodkar said in the county release. “What these challenges have shown us is that it’s more important than ever that we collaborate and coordinate with a wide variety of community groups and partners to prepare for whatever comes next.”
With an annual budget of $5.3 million and 10 employees, the Department of Emergency Management supports all 20 cities within San Mateo County during large-scale disasters and emergencies. The department also serves as the lever through which local agencies can request aid from the state and federal governments.
Born in India, Dhapodkar moved with her family to Kewanee, Illinois, a city of about 12,000 people about 160 miles east and south of Chicago.
In addition to holding a medical degree, she is working on a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School focusing on improving data-driven decision making.
She has served in numerous leadership roles in crisis management and response activities. This includes serving in the emergency operations center for the 2022 North American Special Olympics in Orlando, Fla., leading a team of 50 professionals from law enforcement, fire, public health and Disney World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.