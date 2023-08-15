Supervisor Ray Mueller told the crowd that filled his new office in Pillar Point Harbor on the evening of Aug. 9 that he was glad the first of seven listening sessions organized by San Mateo County took place on the coast.
“People sometimes say that the Midcoast gets forgotten,” he said, while reassuring everyone that part of his job is to listen to what residents have to say.
Input gathered from an online survey and at listening sessions throughout the county over the next two weeks will influence how the supervisors distribute revenue from the Measure K half-cent sales tax beginning next year.
In 2016 more than 70 percent of voters in the county approved Measure K that added the sales tax to fund local services. The ballot text said the revenue would retain or improve services and facilities such as “providing affordable homes for seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, families; enhancing public transit; combatting human trafficking; addressing sea level rise; maintaining safe schools and neighborhoods; high-quality preschool and reading programs; park maintenance; and low-income healthcare.”
This is the first time since the measure passed that the county has invited community input in this way. The next listening session was held on Tuesday evening at the school district headquarters in Pescadero.
For the current round of surveys and community sessions, the county narrowed the discussion to four broad areas: emergency preparedness, children and families, housing and homelessness, and mental health.
InterEthnica, a San Francisco-based consulting firm specializing in community engagement with diverse audiences, led the session. As participants arrived, they received a bag of marbles that they could drop into four jars representing the priority areas in order to show their preferences.
After introductory remarks, the audience divided into smaller groups to discuss their priorities and concerns. At the conclusion of the discussion, participants received another 10 marbles to recast their priorities.
Participants in the first session appreciated the opportunity to offer their input.
Laura Camodeca, of Montara, said she thought the session was very well run and that “it was great to hear members of the community put their voice out there.”
“I appreciated that Supervisor Mueller and his staff showed up, and that (U.S. Rep. Anna) Eshoo had staff there to listen,” said Mary Duffy, also from Montara.
The supervisors will discuss the results from the listening sessions and online surveys at a study session in the fall.
