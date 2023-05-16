Graphic of wildfire protection distances

Experts say to be mindful of appropriate protections against wildfire that ease at greater distances from a structure.

Illustration courtesy USDA

In 2021 Cal Fire recorded 7,396 wildfires that damaged or destroyed 3,846 structures. Last year nearly the same number of wildfires ravaged the state, but those 7,490 blazes impacted only 876 structures. The major reason for the decline in the number of homes burned, according to Cal Fire Capt. Jordan Motta, has been the implementation of fire-resistant home and landscaping design.

