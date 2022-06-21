Fast-moving grass fires in the Emerald Hills neighborhood sparked a four-alarm response and concern that it could be a long, hot summer for Bay Area firefighters. As of 4:15 p.m., one fire was reportedly all-but contained and Cal Fire was fighting what remained both from the air and on the land.
Authorities have issued evacuation orders for Emerald Hills residents north of Woodside. Cal Fire reported at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that crews from the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit and Woodside Fire Department responded to reports of flames near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in Emerald Hills.
By 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, smoke was visible from Highway 280. Officials are referring to the two fires as the Colton Fire and the Edgewood Fire. Cal Fire reported at 4 p.m. that the Colton Fire was contained. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that an evacuation center has been set up at Cañada College Theater.
According to Zonehaven, San Mateo County’s emergency planning map, two zones in Redwood City have been ordered to evacuate. One zone includes neighborhoods from Mountain View Way to Hillcrest Way while the other spans from Hillcrest to Fox Hollow Lane. The latter zone includes the Emerald Hills Golf Course. Officials also posted an evacuation warning for Woodside residents north of Highway 280 and south of Rocky Way and Southview Way.
Check community.zonehaven.com for more information on evacuation orders and warnings.
San Mateo County Parks closed Edgewood County Park and Natural Preserve as of 4 p.m. to allow emergency crews access.
Fire on the east side of Interstate 280 added to a host of unpleasant summer realities on the Peninsula. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was reporting unhealthy air for sensitive groups in the Santa Clara Valley, from Gilroy north to Livermore.
Meanwhile, temperatures were above 90 across much of the peninsula, hitting the low 80s on the coast. The heat wave is expected to end tonight and highs in Half Moon Bay should be 20 degrees cooler on the coast.
