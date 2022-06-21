Fast-moving grass fires in the Emerald Hills neighborhood sparked a four-alarm response and concern that it could be a long, hot summer for Bay Area firefighters. As of 4:15 p.m., one fire was reportedly all-but contained and Cal Fire was fighting what remained both from the air and on the land.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for Emerald Hills residents north of Woodside. Cal Fire reported at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that crews from the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit and Woodside Fire Department responded to reports of flames near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in Emerald Hills.

By 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, smoke was visible from Highway 280. Officials are referring to the two fires as the Colton Fire and the Edgewood Fire. Cal Fire reported at 4 p.m. that the Colton Fire was contained. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that an evacuation center has been set up at Cañada College Theater.

According to Zonehaven, San Mateo County’s emergency planning map, two zones in Redwood City have been ordered to evacuate. One zone includes neighborhoods from Mountain View Way to Hillcrest Way while the other spans from Hillcrest to Fox Hollow Lane. The latter zone includes the Emerald Hills Golf Course. Officials also posted an evacuation warning for Woodside residents north of Highway 280 and south of Rocky Way and Southview Way.

Check community.zonehaven.com for more information on evacuation orders and warnings.

San Mateo County Parks closed Edgewood County Park and Natural Preserve as of 4 p.m. to allow emergency crews access.

Fire on the east side of Interstate 280 added to a host of unpleasant summer realities on the Peninsula. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was reporting unhealthy air for sensitive groups in the Santa Clara Valley, from Gilroy north to Livermore.

Meanwhile, temperatures were above 90 across much of the peninsula, hitting the low 80s on the coast. The heat wave is expected to end tonight and highs in Half Moon Bay should be 20 degrees cooler on the coast.

Group wants civilian oversight of Sheriff

Group wants civilian oversight of Sheriff

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

There was a consistent theme to the public comments at the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of May 24. It all revolved around the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a growing effort to enact civilian oversight of the institution. 

Planning Commission approves safe parking spots in long meeting

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission set “safe parking” spots for RVs in its meeting on May 16. Members set two on Bradford Way near the Sharp Park Golf Course, two on San Pedro Avenue in front of Ace Hardware, and one on Francisco Boulevard adjacent to the North Coast County Water District office.

See progress on Ocean Shore Car No. 1409

See progress on Ocean Shore Car No. 1409

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society invites the public to view the progress on Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409 at a “Hobo Lunch” from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Vallemar.

Terra Nova’s top students look ahead to college
featured

Terra Nova’s top students look ahead to college

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Goodrich Asral and Beyonce Gabriel are the Terra Nova High School class of 2022 valedictorians. Kyle Gossage is the salutatorian. The three top students have big plans for college and beyond.

New pet owners often wonder whether to spay or neuter

New pet owners often wonder whether to spay or neuter

  • By Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

When visiting your veterinarian with a new pet, one topic that will be discussed is spaying and neutering. Neutering is a surgical procedure done to male dogs and cats to remove their testicles; spaying is performed on a female to remove the uterus and ovaries. Both of these procedures requi…

Sempervirens, YMCA agree to preserve camp

Sempervirens, YMCA agree to preserve camp

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund conservation group have entered into an agreement to preserve 928 acres occupied by and surrounding Camp Jones Gulch, which the Y has operated on the property in La Honda for more than 80 years.

Coastside company furthers cutting-edge tech

Coastside company furthers cutting-edge tech

  • By Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
  • 0

In an unassuming two-story office building on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, a biotech entrepreneur runs a startup that pulls in important federal funding, distributes its products internationally and develops breakthrough technology for improving how biopharmaceuticals are studied.

