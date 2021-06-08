As California enters what looks to be an exceedingly hot, dry summer setting the stage for wildfire, fire crews will be working on improving a portion of Highway 35 in the coming months to reduce fuel and improve access for first responders.

PG&E last week granted $80,000 to Fire Safe San Mateo County and Woodside Fire Protection District to improve an evacuation route along a three-mile stretch of Skyline Boulevard between Highway 84 and Old La Honda Road. This will be a significant undertaking for local agencies as there hasn’t been major work done on the road in the past 10 to 15 years, said Denise Enea, the president of Fire Safe San Mateo County.

The fire council and residents hope that the work will create a safe evacuation route, improve emergency access and reduce the chance of wildfires spreading across roads.

The majority of the work, which will be done by contractors and the fire district crews, will involve removing underbrush and invasive plant species along the road, Enea said in an email to the Review. Crews will also trim or remove dead or diseased trees leaning over the road. Healthy and larger trees will be trimmed if necessary.

PG&E has donated $17 million in grant funding to local fire safe councils since 2014, according to its website. It plans to grant $2 million for projects this year. Enea, a retired fire marshal from the Woodside Fire

Protection District, said she lobbies PG&E frequently to collaborate on hazardous fuel reduction projects. While PG&E does have a vegetation maintenance program, it’s designated for areas near the company’s powerlines and transformers.

Sheriff's drones carry new rescue plan to sea

Sheriff’s drones carry new rescue plan to sea

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Richard Deschler, a deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, was on the scene for two ocean search-and-rescue operations in January. In the span of a week that month, two people were swept out to sea by large surf at Pescadero State Beach. Only one person was recovered.

Hybrid seawall, beach nourishment favored

Hybrid seawall, beach nourishment favored

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project aims to replace the current seawalls and protect infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade. Residents seem most inclined to pursue a hybrid approach that includes a new seawall and a plan to renourish the beach.

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested
featured

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Pacifica Police arrested a man and a woman from the East Bay early Saturday morning after police say a traffic stop turned into a dangerous wrong-way driver on Highway 1.

Open Space committee grants preservation award to Miles

Open Space committee grants preservation award to Miles

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Ken Miles, a Vallemar resident and vice president of the Pacifica Historical Society board, earned recognition this week from Pacifica City Council in a proclamation from the city’s Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee.

