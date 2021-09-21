The city of Pacifica has announced pay raises and other improvements to the compensation for fire battalion chiefs and others in management within the North County Fire Authority.
Tina Wehrmeister, assistant city manager, announced these raises at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting. The changes were outlined in a memorandum of understanding between the city of Pacifica and Pacifica Battalion Chiefs, San Mateo County Firefighters IAF2400 and Management Employees Teamsters Local 350 from July 2021 through 2023.
City Council approved the raises with no further comment, stating the review happened in numerous closed session meetings.
Battalion chiefs will get a 2 percent salary increase, effective July 1, 2021, plus 1 percent equity adjustment, effective July 1, 2021, and a 3 percent salary increase, effective July 1, 2022, plus 1 percent equity adjustment, effective July 1, 2022.
Management employees received a 2 percent salary increase effective July 1, 2021, for miscellaneous members, a 2 percent salary increase for safety members plus a 1 percent equity adjustment for safety members, effective July 1, 2021.
In July 2022, management employees will receive a 2 percent increase for miscellaneous members, a 2 percent increase for safety members, plus 1 percent equity adjustment for safety members.
Both battalion chiefs and management employees will receive one-time lump sum payments equal to 1 percent of base salary in each year of the contracts.
They will also receive 1 percent of base salary matching city contributions to an IRS 457 deferred compensation plan in year one and two of the contract for battalion chiefs and year two of the contract for the management employees’ group.
The MOU allows for an additional 40 hours of vacation sell-back, increases health care premium payments by the city by 2 percent per year on Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1. 2023, provides additional tuition reimbursement up to a total of $2,000 per year and expands the use of bereavement leave to be used to arrange a funeral or memorial service.
For battalion chiefs, it reinstates the 56-hour schedule. It also adjusts vacation schedules and holiday pay.
For management employees, it provides $150 per month in commercial drivers’ license pay for management unit employees who are required to have a commercial driver’s license.
