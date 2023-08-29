The Federal Reserve was slow to recognize the long-lasting negative impact of inflation and lately has been raising interest rates aggressively to combat it. For most of the time since the last real estate recession in 2009 through present, the Fed has kept the federal funds rate near 0 percent. It started raising rates in 2015 when it felt the economy was recovering, lowered it again for COVID-19, and raised it when inflation took off last year.
Cheap money was great for borrowers (i.e. mortgages, car loans) and investors, but bad for savers. Now the opposite is true. Interestingly, mortgage rates back in 2007 and 2008 were not too different from where rates are now. I think many people got used to low interest rates as if that was going to continue forever.
Obviously, this has had a negative effect on real estate sales as I have reported. The combination of rising home prices and higher mortgage payments has pushed many buyers to the sidelines. There's also the fact that many homeowners with low mortgage rates are reluctant to give that up to purchase a new home. So, they sit and wait for rates to drop.
And they may not have to wait too long. The Fed chairman said the other day that while the inflation rate is coming down, it’s still too high, and the bank envisions one more quarter-percent increase by the end of the year. Again, the Fed is being criticized now for being too slow in easing the many rate increases instead of waiting to see the economic impact of their policies.
Real estate is certainly feeling the impact of higher rates, although this may be lost on the public because sales volume is most impacted. Inventory remains low, and that causes homes here to sell somewhat quickly, which can create the feeling that things are OK.
One way to minimize the impact of high mortgage rates is to look at loan products with shorter fixed maturities like the adjustable rate mortgages that are at a fixed rate for the first five years, or even adjustable mortgages that are around one percentage point cheaper than 30-year mortgages. Also, in times like this, there may be an opportunity for seller financing when it’s a win-win for both parties.
Steve Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at (650) 726-6346 or century21sunset.com.
