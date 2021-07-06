The city of Pacifica plans to repave Sharp Park Road in the upcoming budget year, and it appears that most of the projected $1.2 million expense might be borne by the federal government.
The city included Sharp Park Road repaving in this year’s “priority development area” in the budget passed by the City Council on June 28. The road will not be reconfigured in the unpopular “road diet” that would have limited vehicle traffic to one lane to accommodate a bike lane in both directions.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill asked to delete that item, the separated bicycle lane project, from the capital improvements program, which also passed that evening. Council members said they all received emails opposing bike lanes and reducing traffic lanes. No one openly supported it, said O’Neill.
“Delete any funds for Sharp Park bikeway. Any change is not good,” said O’Neill as he made the motion to accept the CIP. “Repaving is fine. Making it one lane is unsafe.”
Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen said there was no funding available for the bikeway project and suggested that council members amend the plan later. But the other City Council members agreed with ONeill that they wanted it out of the CIP.
Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said, “This project is described as resurfacing the road and undergoing a road diet with one traffic lane and one bike lane. We do want to pave the road, but we don’t want to have one bike lane.”
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said the pedestrian and bicycle master plan benefited from a lot of community engagement as they figured out where bike lanes should go.
There was good news for Pacifica residents interested in the project last week. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said in a prepared release that she included $960,000 for the priority development area along Sharp Park Road among her $22 million in requests from the INVEST in America Act congressional infrastructure program. The complete package must now go to the Senate for approval before any appropriations.
