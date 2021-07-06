Road work

Cars drive up and down the two-lane stretch of Sharp Park Road in Pacifica on Thursday. Adam Pardee / Tribune

The city of Pacifica plans to repave Sharp Park Road in the upcoming budget year, and it appears that most of the projected $1.2 million expense might be borne by the federal government.

The city included Sharp Park Road repaving in this year’s “priority development area” in the budget passed by the City Council on June 28. The road will not be reconfigured in the unpopular “road diet” that would have limited vehicle traffic to one lane to accommodate a bike lane in both directions.

Councilmember Mike O’Neill asked to delete that item, the separated bicycle lane project, from the capital improvements program, which also passed that evening. Council members said they all received emails opposing bike lanes and reducing traffic lanes. No one openly supported it, said O’Neill.

“Delete any funds for Sharp Park bikeway. Any change is not good,” said O’Neill as he made the motion to accept the CIP. “Repaving is fine. Making it one lane is unsafe.”

Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen said there was no funding available for the bikeway project and suggested that council members amend the plan later. But the other City Council members agreed with ONeill that they wanted it out of the CIP.

Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said, “This project is described as resurfacing the road and undergoing a road diet with one traffic lane and one bike lane. We do want to pave the road, but we don’t want to have one bike lane.”

City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said the pedestrian and bicycle master plan benefited from a lot of community engagement as they figured out where bike lanes should go.

There was good news for Pacifica residents interested in the project last week. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said in a prepared release that she included $960,000 for the priority development area along Sharp Park Road among her $22 million in requests from the INVEST in America Act congressional infrastructure program. The complete package must now go to the Senate for approval before any appropriations.

More Stories

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

While many small businesses struggled to make ends meet during a year of government-ordered shutdowns, it wasn’t all bad news for business owners on the Coastside and across the state.

Hearing on RV parking ban yields more research as judge finds flaws

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The judge in the hearing for a preliminary injunction against Pacifica’s RV overnight parking ordinance decided to see for himself how easy or difficult it is to find a place to park an RV in Pacifica. He will drive around Pacifica to research each street on a city-generated list where RVs c…

Pacifica seniors reflect on lost traditions, making new ones
featured

Pacifica seniors reflect on lost traditions, making new ones

  • By Felicia Hou
  • Updated
  • 0

High school seniors have not had an easy time this year. From spending hours on Zoom classes in isolation to walking a socially distanced graduation ceremony, it seemed as though there were few opportunities to experience the things that typically make senior year special.

Eighth-grade promotions set

  • 0

Pacifica School District set dates for all the eighth-grade promotion ceremonies. They are 1 p.m. on June 9 for Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School; 4:30 p.m. June 9 for Vallemar School; 2 p.m. on June 10 for Ocean Shore School; and 5:30 p.m. June 10 for Cabrillo School.

Andonian leaves senior services post
featured

Andonian leaves senior services post

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Amy Andonian, the senior services manager for Pacifica hired just two month ago, has left her position. City officials declined to say why, but the departure won’t affect plans to reopen Sept. 1, said Dana Dietrerle in an email to the Seniors in Action Council.

+2
A graduation day to remember
featured

A graduation day to remember

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Seniors from both Terra Nova and Oceana high schools celebrated their respective graduations on Wednesday. The ceremonies — regular rites of passage in other years — were perhaps most memorable as a time of togetherness.

Water districts talk tech, habits during drought

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Water agencies are eyeing another dry year across the state and local water districts are taking steps to get their users to cut back and invest in water conservation methods.

New county agency takes on flooding, sea level rise

New county agency takes on flooding, sea level rise

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

A new local district aimed at combating the effects of sea level rise and flooding is making waves this year starting with a series of public meetings as it works to define its budget and priorities.

