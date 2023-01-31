Residents of San Mateo County can now get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-related damage. The announcement was made on Friday.
Government disaster assistance only covers basic needs and usually will not compensate for the entire loss. Government assistance can help supplement what private insurance won't pay.
Disaster-related assistance may include:
▸Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable;
▸Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items;
▸Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits (self-employed);
▸Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance;
▸Crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster;
▸Advisory assistance for legal veterans’ benefits and social security matters.
Friday's announcement came in the form of a joint press release from U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo and Kevin Mullin, whose districts include the Peninsula.
“Storms have inundated California, claiming 22 lives across the state and causing over $17 million in damage to homes, businesses, roads, and local government facilities in San Mateo County,” Eshoo said. “I’m immensely grateful to President Biden for approving our request for federal assistance to help our constituents recover from these torrential storms and for his visit to our state last week to personally tour the damage. My office stands ready to assist any constituent seeking relief from FEMA.”
“I am very grateful to President Biden for adding San Mateo County to the list of counties qualifying for a major disaster declaration, making residents eligible for individual assistance. This will be of great help to individuals and business owners who suffered losses during the severe storms that dumped 13 inches of rain on the county in December and January,” Mullin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.