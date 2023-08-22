The Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s leading philanthropic organizations, declared this season to be “Monuments Summer.” The foundation describes various projects that are underway to create new monuments throughout the United States as a movement to infuse public spaces with stories that expand memory and build shared understanding.
Now Half Moon Bay will join other cities around the nation in the movement to change how communities tell their stories and remember the lives of their citizens.
The city announced plans this week to form a Farmworker Memorial and Remembrance Advisory Committee. City officials hope the panel will guide development of a memorial to remember and honor the victims of the Jan. 23 shootings in Half Moon Bay in a way that recognizes the complex emotional and social contexts of the tragedy.
According to guidelines presented by city staff to City Council, the committee will include relatives of the victims of the January shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay along with representatives from the farmworker community, nonprofit organizations and others from the community at large. Priority will be given to Coastside residents who wish to participate.
The committee will also convene a focus group to hear from stakeholders who wish to remain anonymous or cannot join the regular meetings for other reasons.
Mayor Deborah Penrose urged staff to look at what other communities that have experienced similar tragedies have done.
“It never hurts to get ideas from outside,” she said, emphasizing that “there are many different ways to do a memorial.”
Julissa Acosta, community services analyst in the city manager’s office, assured elected representatives that staff will consider all relevant information. “We are not in a rush to do this. We really want to do it right, we want to make sure that it is done carefully and respectfully,” she said.
The permanent farmworker memorial likely will not be completed in time for the one-year remembrance ceremony that the city is also planning to honor the lives lost earlier this year.
The application period for people interested in serving on the committee runs through Sept. 8. Applications are available on the city’s website and in printed form in different languages in City Hall. For more information, contact jacosta@hmbcity.com.
When it convenes, the committee will make recommendations for the location and design of a memorial honoring the farmworkers. The committee will meet monthly to develop a request for bids, evaluate submissions that are received in response and make final recommendations to the city council.
City Manager Matthew Chidester told council that the budget for the current year does not include funding for a memorial. He expressed confidence that as plans come together organically, “based on the community's need and desire,” cost estimates can be calculated and funding will be found.
