On July 12 the San Mateo County Farmworker Advisory Commission hosted a meeting to decide its priorities for the 2023-2024 year. The meeting opened with a public comment session during which many residents expressed the need for affordable housing, complaints about low wages and the need for clinical services in Pescadero.
They asked how they are expected to work and earn less than the San Mateo County minimum wage, and be able to afford their rent and other living expenses.
Additionally, residents spoke about the importance of knowing their rights as workers. They said many times bosses and employers use their employees' lack of knowledge to pay them low wages, yet demand that they work fast for longer hours with no change in pay.
After the public comment session, the commission members shared what they have observed in their communities. Many of them agreed with the public comments. Ultimately, the Commission decided on three priorities.
The first priority will be affordable, quality health care for farmworkers; this includes doctor and dentist care, first aid care and safety at work.
The second priority will be the need for education for farmworkers. This includes programs to inform workers about their rights at the basic level and accessibility, financial education classes, and English classes that don’t interfere with their work schedules.
The Commission's third and final priority will be the development of affordable housing for farmworkers on the South Coast.
The next meeting of the Farmworker Advisory
Commission will be at 7 p.m., on Sept. 13, at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St.
There are also two upcoming meetings with San Mateo County District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller to discuss how the funds received from the half-cent sales tax extension of Measure K will be used.
The first will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Mueller's new office at Harbor Village, 270 Capistrano Road. They will provide dinner.
The second will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Pescadero. Details about the meeting place are to come.
