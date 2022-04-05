The Coastside Farmers Market at Rockaway Beach returns this afternoon after its winter hiatus. The opening date for the market has crept earlier each of the past two years from May to the first week of April.
“It’s really nice to be back in the welcoming mode,” said Erin Tormey, founder of the Coastside Farmers Markets in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay. At the first market of the year Tormey will add egg vendor to her title as she features colorful heritage eggs laid by hens foraging on her Farm Fatales.
“Weather has made things challenging,” Tormey continued. Restrictions on market capacity and handling produce also made the past two years difficult. “But farmers are good at adapting,” she noted.
As part of its commitment to supporting community the market is launching a partnership with CalFresh to match $15 in benefits toward the purchase of produce for low-income families.
Tormey emphasized that hunger is a real issue in the area. At the close of the market farmers contribute unsold produce to the Pacifica Resource Center for distribution to local families facing food insecurity. This week, Leah’s Kitchen, a nutrition education organization based in San Francisco, will occupy the community information booth at the market.
Other community groups hoping to share information about their work are invited to contact Coastside Farmers Markets to reserve the information booth in subsequent weeks.
Several newcomers will join the market this year. Alberto Haro, whose father managed Daylight Farm in Half Moon Bay for many years before John and Eda Muller retired, will carry on Farmer John’s tradition by bringing crops grown from the same heirloom seeds Eda cultivated.
Giusti Farms now in its third generation in Half Moon Bay will join the Pacifica market for the first time in a few weeks when its renowned artichokes mature.
In the meantime, marketers can enjoy strawberries from La Milpa Organic Farm in Salinas. Pacifica is also the only market featuring produce from Ananda Valley Farm, which uses sustainable, restorative farming techniques on land north of Half Moon Bay.
Visitors to the Wednesday market can also purchase prepared foods such as rotisserie chicken from Roli Roti, Oaxacan food from Alebrijes truck and handmade pupusas. Rosalind Bakery will sell fresh breads and treats made in its Manor Plaza shop.
