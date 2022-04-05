Alberto Haro

Alberto Haro, attending his first farmers market, is proud of the harvest from his family farm.

 By Peter Tokofsky

The Coastside Farmers Market at Rockaway Beach returns this afternoon after its winter hiatus. The opening date for the market has crept earlier each of the past two years from May to the first week of April.

“It’s really nice to be back in the welcoming mode,” said Erin Tormey, founder of the Coastside Farmers Markets in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay. At the first market of the year Tormey will add egg vendor to her title as she features colorful heritage eggs laid by hens foraging on her Farm Fatales.

“Weather has made things challenging,” Tormey continued. Restrictions on market capacity and handling produce also made the past two years difficult. “But farmers are good at adapting,” she noted.

As part of its commitment to supporting community the market is launching a partnership with CalFresh to match $15 in benefits toward the purchase of produce for low-income families.

Tormey emphasized that hunger is a real issue in the area. At the close of the market farmers contribute unsold produce to the Pacifica Resource Center for distribution to local families facing food insecurity. This week, Leah’s Kitchen, a nutrition education organization based in San Francisco, will occupy the community information booth at the market.

Other community groups hoping to share information about their work are invited to contact Coastside Farmers Markets to reserve the information booth in subsequent weeks.

Several newcomers will join the market this year. Alberto Haro, whose father managed Daylight Farm in Half Moon Bay for many years before John and Eda Muller retired, will carry on Farmer John’s tradition by bringing crops grown from the same heirloom seeds Eda cultivated.

Giusti Farms now in its third generation in Half Moon Bay will join the Pacifica market for the first time in a few weeks when its renowned artichokes mature.

In the meantime, marketers can enjoy strawberries from La Milpa Organic Farm in Salinas. Pacifica is also the only market featuring produce from Ananda Valley Farm, which uses sustainable, restorative farming techniques on land north of Half Moon Bay.

Visitors to the Wednesday market can also purchase prepared foods such as rotisserie chicken from Roli Roti, Oaxacan food from Alebrijes truck and handmade pupusas. Rosalind Bakery will sell fresh breads and treats made in its Manor Plaza shop.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Volunteers look at homelessness in city for count

Volunteers look at homelessness in city for count

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Tygarjas Bigstyck, now Mayor Pro Tem of Pacifica City Council and a former vice chair of the board of directors of the Pacifica Resource Center, was out with a partner at 5 a.m. to count people living on the streets of his city as part of the county’s  biennial count.

New signs in works for renewed Eureka Square

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

New signs soon will be attracting shoppers to Eureka Square. The Pacifica Planning Commission unanimously approved the master sign program, with conditions, on Feb. 22.

Kennedy Center commissions Pacifica composer and poet for musical memorial
featured

Kennedy Center commissions Pacifica composer and poet for musical memorial

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

A decade ago, Florida youth Travon Martin was killed because someone thought a Black high school student wearing a hoodie posed a threat. When a jury acquitted Martin’s killer of murder the following year, the Black Lives Matter movement was born and cultural institutions around the country …

County planning commissioners labor beyond terms

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

At its meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, the San Mateo County Planning Commission reviews applications for development permits in unincorporated areas of the county. The commission is also authorized to review any proposed changes to the county General Plan and reco…

Mistrial declared in gun case

  • 0

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in the case of a convicted felon who tried to buy a firearm from a gun store in Pacifica.

Recommended for you