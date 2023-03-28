The Coastside Farmers Market returns on the weekend, bringing back weekly market days to Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. Erin Tormey, director of the Coastside Farmers Market, had mixed news to share about the 2023 season. First, the good news.
“For the first time ever in our history, the city of Half Moon Bay has come in as a contributing sponsor,” said Tormey.
Sponsorship by the city of Half Moon Bay will specifically bolster various efforts to achieve food equity. The Coastside Farmers Market receives a state grant that allows customers enrolled in CalFresh, California’s version of the federal food stamps program, to double their purchasing power. But additional avenues for support are often needed. Sometimes CalFresh benefits run out before the month ends. In other cases, people’s income slightly exceeds the maximum to qualify and they don’t receive any benefits at all. This is where the Coastside Farmers Market's “Local Match” program comes in.
Funded by donations from community members and now in part by the city of Half Moon Bay, “Local Match” can help fill some of the gaps in the CalFresh program. "Local Match" also aids participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program by matching their benefits during shopping trips to the Coastside Farmers Market.
“The Coastside Farmers Market is more than just a marketplace,” said Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester. “It’s a place that provides fresh food to families and individuals in need of assistance.
“With us coming out of the pandemic and having continued issues in the economy, there was a need this year to support the programs that make the type of food at the (Coastside) Farmers Market available to everybody, no matter what their income level is,” he added.
Tormey said this sponsorship is especially timely because emergency allotments issued for CalFresh during the pandemic expired earlier this month, leaving many Coastsiders to cope with a decrease in benefits against the backdrop of inflation.
“Half of what the city is investing will help ease the pain of the ‘CalFresh Cliff’ that is about to hit our community,” said Tormey, referring to a widely anticipated rise in hunger now that the temporary boost in CalFresh benefits has ended and food costs have risen. “It’s going to make a huge difference.”
Tormey added that the sponsorship will also support an ongoing program that allows community-based organizations to set up booths at the Coastside Farmers Market free of charge.
And now for some bad news, although it’s unlikely to come as a surprise.
“It’s important this year that people understand that this has been a brutalizing year,” said Tormey, referring to months of severe weather that have delayed the spring harvest. Some farmers have had their crops wiped out two or three times this winter, said Tormey. Destructive storms on the Coastside have also ruined expensive farm equipment and agricultural buildings.
“People who grow in hoop houses and greenhouses have had their hoop houses and greenhouses just blown to smithereens,” said Tormey.
Several farmers have been hampered by repeated flooding in their fields. “They can’t get into these fields to plant,” said Tormey. “If you can’t plant, it’s unlikely you’re going to have much to harvest. So, a lot of them are going to be coming pretty late to the game. We’ve got to recognize that it’s going to be a different kind of year.”
In order to defray the costs of participating in the Coastside Farmers Market this year, Tormey is leaning on a group of donors loosely organized as the “Friends of the Farmers Market” so that local farmers and ranchers can bring their goods to market. She is also busy applying for grants. In the meantime, she made an appeal to market shoppers to consider both cost and value if they come across slightly higher prices this season.
“There’s a real value to having great food, but people get really fixated on the price,” said Tormey. “When you are only looking at the price, then there’s no recognition of the livelihood of the people who are out there sloshing through all this mud and muck and wind.”
