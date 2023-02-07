The operators of California Terra Garden, one of the two mushroom farms where seven people were shot and killed in and around Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, have pledged to build new permanent farmworker housing on its property in the aftermath of the violence.

In a statement on Jan. 30, California Terra Garden said it would build new housing "after collaborative discussions with local officials that uncovered a series of code and permitting requirements unknown before the tragic shootings that occurred last week." While the new homes are being built, which could take a year, the company stated it would work with local officials to provide workers and families impacted by the shootings with other housing options.

