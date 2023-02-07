The operators of California Terra Garden, one of the two mushroom farms where seven people were shot and killed in and around Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, have pledged to build new permanent farmworker housing on its property in the aftermath of the violence.
In a statement on Jan. 30, California Terra Garden said it would build new housing "after collaborative discussions with local officials that uncovered a series of code and permitting requirements unknown before the tragic shootings that occurred last week." While the new homes are being built, which could take a year, the company stated it would work with local officials to provide workers and families impacted by the shootings with other housing options.
Xianmin Guan is the president of California Terra Garden. Guan also runs Guan’s Mushrooms, a farm chain with offices in Fremont as well as New York and Pennsylvania.
Some of the victims of the massacre lived at California Terra Garden. Hours after the shootings, some workers and their families who lived there were relocated to hotels and offered mental health and meals by local profits and San Mateo County. Both farms resumed operations last week.
Local farmworker advocates said that San Mateo County’s agriculture workers have long been squeezed by the high real estate costs in San Mateo County, forcing them to find housing in cramped or even unhealthy quarters. Last year, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Mercy Housing won approval from the city of Half Moon Bay to move forward with a plan to build 40 units of housing specifically for farmworkers on city-owned property on Kelly Avenue. On average, California’s ag workers earned $31,770, or $15.28 per hour, in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The living and working conditions at California Terra Garden have recently come under scrutiny. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the state Labor Commissioner's office pledged to investigate the labor conditions at both sites. The state agencies “want to ensure that employees are being afforded all the protections of California labor laws,” according to a statement.
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller walked the property at California Terra Garden and said some of the single-room dwellings lacked running water and insulation. Mueller said the board hopes to begin reviewing plans within three months.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said his office would also investigate the farm’s working conditions and possibly prosecute the owners if labor violations were found. A day after the shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited victims’ families in Half Moon Bay. He said some farmworkers in the area were living in squalor while earning $9 an hour with no health benefits.
David Oates, a California Terra Garden spokesman, told media outlets Newsom's comments did not apply to the company. He said employees earned between $16.50 and $20 an hour, with benefits including paid vacations, compensation insurance and access to a 401(k) plan.
Oates told the San Francisco Chronicle that the workers living on the property pay about $300 a month in rent. He said the company typically employs about 35 people, and about eight families live on site in mobile trailer homes. There is also a mix of RVs and mobile homes on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.