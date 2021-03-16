The San Mateo County Farm Bureau has filed a civil suit against the California Coastal Commission over a change to county land use policy that the state coastal watchdog considered “minor.”
The suit was filed on March 2 in Sacramento Superior Court by the law firm of Soluri Meserve. It seeks a stay on any decisions made by the county in light of a Local Coastal Program amendment approved by the Coastal Commission in January.
At issue is whether to exempt the county from certain land use approvals when it considers public recreation by virtue of its status as a public agency. Such exemptions hit home for some farmers because they fear the loss of agricultural land through subdivision necessary for public access to trails and other amenities.
“Our board of directors took this legal action to protect agricultural land on the Coastside of San Mateo County,” said Farm Bureau President BJ Burns in a press release issued on Thursday. He said a primary concern is that recently approved amendments to the LCP would allow subdivision of land without creating permanent easements for agriculture.
“When subdivisions occur on agricultural land, unsustainable parcels are often created,” he said in the release.
The amendments were proposed by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and the Peninsula Open Space Trust, according to a press release from
Soluri Meserve. Both have an interest in promoting the public use of open space, and both have expressed interest in maintaining a vibrant agricultural economy as well.
The Farm Bureau, with offices on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, is a nonprofit that represents the interests of agriculture, primarily on the San Mateo County coast.
