Pacificans will be asked if they approve of selling “safe and sane” fireworks on the November ballot, and three council districts will be up for grabs come November.

“Shall the city of Pacifica amend its Municipal Code to prohibit the ignition, use, discharge or sale of all state approved ‘safe and sane’ fireworks in the city of Pacifica?” That is the language on a nonbinding ballot measure in front of city voters later this year. The City Council voted unanimously to include the question at its June 13 meeting.

The sale of safe and sane fireworks in Pacifica dates to March 1961 when the City Council allowed local nonprofit groups to obtain a fireworks permit, City Clerk Sarah Coffey said. In 1983 and in 1996, the city again asked voters if they wanted to continue the sale of fireworks, Coffey said. 

Sixty-two percent of voters expressed support to continue the program in 1983. Thirteen years later, voters again expressed support for the fireworks with 70 percent in favor, she said. Both elections were before climate change concerns took hold and wildfire seemed more likely on the San Mateo County coast.

The discussion was prompted by the magnitude of illegal fireworks surrounding the July 4 holiday and environmental concerns due to litter left behind by both illegal and legal fireworks. There are also noise complaints attendant to the use of locally purchased fireworks. The nonprofits that benefit from the sale of fireworks volunteer to clean up on July 5.

The measure is merely meant to gauge interest in allowing sales to continue. 

“Given the amount the nonprofits make on this, we shouldn’t put in an effective date,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill. “As this is an advisory measure, this will give us an idea of what is out there. As soon as the vote is certified, it will come back to the council to see what actions that will need to be taken.”

The nonprofits make about $100,000 annually as a result of sales, and they pay the city for police and fire overtime on July 4, O’Neill said.

“I am contemplating the replacement program after we hear from the people,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck.

There will also be council seats in the balance for Districts 2, 3 and 5. The nomination period opens on July 18 and closes on Aug. 12. 

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Group wants civilian oversight of Sheriff

Group wants civilian oversight of Sheriff

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

There was a consistent theme to the public comments at the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of May 24. It all revolved around the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a growing effort to enact civilian oversight of the institution. 

Planning Commission approves safe parking spots in long meeting

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission set “safe parking” spots for RVs in its meeting on May 16. Members set two on Bradford Way near the Sharp Park Golf Course, two on San Pedro Avenue in front of Ace Hardware, and one on Francisco Boulevard adjacent to the North Coast County Water District office.

See progress on Ocean Shore Car No. 1409

See progress on Ocean Shore Car No. 1409

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society invites the public to view the progress on Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409 at a “Hobo Lunch” from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Vallemar.

Terra Nova’s top students look ahead to college
featured

Terra Nova’s top students look ahead to college

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Goodrich Asral and Beyonce Gabriel are the Terra Nova High School class of 2022 valedictorians. Kyle Gossage is the salutatorian. The three top students have big plans for college and beyond.

New pet owners often wonder whether to spay or neuter

New pet owners often wonder whether to spay or neuter

  • By Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

When visiting your veterinarian with a new pet, one topic that will be discussed is spaying and neutering. Neutering is a surgical procedure done to male dogs and cats to remove their testicles; spaying is performed on a female to remove the uterus and ovaries. Both of these procedures requi…

Sempervirens, YMCA agree to preserve camp

Sempervirens, YMCA agree to preserve camp

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund conservation group have entered into an agreement to preserve 928 acres occupied by and surrounding Camp Jones Gulch, which the Y has operated on the property in La Honda for more than 80 years.

Coastside company furthers cutting-edge tech

Coastside company furthers cutting-edge tech

  • By Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
  • 0

In an unassuming two-story office building on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, a biotech entrepreneur runs a startup that pulls in important federal funding, distributes its products internationally and develops breakthrough technology for improving how biopharmaceuticals are studied.

Recommended for you