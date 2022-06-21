Pacificans will be asked if they approve of selling “safe and sane” fireworks on the November ballot, and three council districts will be up for grabs come November.
“Shall the city of Pacifica amend its Municipal Code to prohibit the ignition, use, discharge or sale of all state approved ‘safe and sane’ fireworks in the city of Pacifica?” That is the language on a nonbinding ballot measure in front of city voters later this year. The City Council voted unanimously to include the question at its June 13 meeting.
The sale of safe and sane fireworks in Pacifica dates to March 1961 when the City Council allowed local nonprofit groups to obtain a fireworks permit, City Clerk Sarah Coffey said. In 1983 and in 1996, the city again asked voters if they wanted to continue the sale of fireworks, Coffey said.
Sixty-two percent of voters expressed support to continue the program in 1983. Thirteen years later, voters again expressed support for the fireworks with 70 percent in favor, she said. Both elections were before climate change concerns took hold and wildfire seemed more likely on the San Mateo County coast.
The discussion was prompted by the magnitude of illegal fireworks surrounding the July 4 holiday and environmental concerns due to litter left behind by both illegal and legal fireworks. There are also noise complaints attendant to the use of locally purchased fireworks. The nonprofits that benefit from the sale of fireworks volunteer to clean up on July 5.
The measure is merely meant to gauge interest in allowing sales to continue.
“Given the amount the nonprofits make on this, we shouldn’t put in an effective date,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill. “As this is an advisory measure, this will give us an idea of what is out there. As soon as the vote is certified, it will come back to the council to see what actions that will need to be taken.”
The nonprofits make about $100,000 annually as a result of sales, and they pay the city for police and fire overtime on July 4, O’Neill said.
“I am contemplating the replacement program after we hear from the people,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck.
There will also be council seats in the balance for Districts 2, 3 and 5. The nomination period opens on July 18 and closes on Aug. 12.
