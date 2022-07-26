Greg Cochran took the sandy stage amid cheers and hoots. Clearly Saturday’s Kahuna Kupuna surf competition wasn’t the Pacifican’s first rodeo.
“For those of you who surf, don’t ever stop,” he said into the microphone.
It was bitter and windy on Saturday and the waves coming in were choppy behind Cochran at Linda Mar Beach, but that didn’t deter the dozens of competitors at the 22nd annual Kahuna Kupuna surf competition.
Loosely translated from Hawaiian, “Kahuna Kupuna” means “Big Chief Wise Elder,” which is fitting for the older crowd it attracts. The Kahuna Kupuna advertises being the only amateur surf contest in the world that is specifically designed for older surfers, age 40 and over.
At the event, each heat was 15 minutes with a maximum of seven surfers in a heat. Each contestant got four waves.
Cochran has been surfing for the last 62 years, and boasts having competed in all 22 Kahuna Kupuna competitions. On Saturday, he took home first place in the Super Legends longboard division, for those 75 to 79.
“Surfing is for life,” he said to the Tribune following the awards. “Just get in the water. And you know what? Mellow out, surf with your friends. Don’t get upset about anything, and don’t ever stop.”
Tim Halloran, who placed second in the 65- to 69-year-old division, echoed that sentiment.
“Don’t stop,” he said.
It was Halloran’s second Kahuna Kupuna, and, after 43 years of surfing, the waterman is still finding ways to bring some novelty to the sport. Saturday marked his first shortboard competition.
“It’s a great event to support the local community and environmental issues,” he said.
The event is also a fundraiser for Pacifica’s Environmental Family, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues, and supporting projects in the community.
Spirits were high among the sandy seniors, and while the usual celebratory dinner at Moose Lodge was canceled out of caution due to COVID-19, locals still found ways to celebrate safely, enjoying drinks in the parking lot following the awards.
