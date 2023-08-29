Families will gather at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City as a local commemoration of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Members of the Integrated Medication Assisted Treatment team will be present and available to aid those who might be seeking help that day. A candlelight vigil will be held at sunset for all those who have been lost, and people will have the opportunity to share their stories. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is also expected to be in attendance.
