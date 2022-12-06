Santa knows how to keep a secret.

Sometimes you have to be discreet with your holiday wishes. And Santa knows how to keep a secret.

The inaugural Holly Jollypalooza, held Sunday at Eureka Square Shopping Center in Pacifica, was a rocking good time for all as a steady stream of Pacificans turned out to see Santa and dance to the music.

Miah decorates a Christmas tree pine cone

Five-year-old Miah decorates a Christmas tree pine cone at one of the crafty tables at Holly Jollypalooza on Sunday.

The celebration of the holidays was a first for the city. It was set on a Sunday afternoon so that revelers would have time to get from the shopping center to the traditional tree-lighting at Rockaway Beach later.

Holly Jollypalooza.

Pacificans were in a dancing mood on Sunday as music filled the air at Holly Jollypalooza.
Santa giving out high-fives

Santa was not only comin’ to town, he was giving out high-fives to all the good boys and girls on Sunday.
Members of the Martinez family

Members of the Martinez family, of Pacifica, pose for a photo at Holly Jollypalooza in Eureka Square on Dec. 4.

