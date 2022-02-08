Local high school seniors are invited to apply for the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association are accepting applications now through April 30. 

For the third year, the scholarship is sponsored by the two organizations to support a senior who has demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities, academic achievement, community service and has a financial need. 

Eligible applicants are seniors who attend high school in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, and who have been accepted to and plan to continue their education in the fall. 

Applicants need to provide at least one reference letter from a faculty member, teacher or someone who can attest to their equestrian involvement. Up to three reference letters will be accepted. Finalists will be required to provide transcripts showing their grade-point average, and demonstrate the need for financial aid by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or equivalent documentation. Incomplete applications will not be considered. 

The award will be paid directly to the recipient's educational institution in support of their tuition, fees or board, and will be awarded in May 2022. 

For more information or to access the application, visit whoa94062/grants-awards

— Emma Spaeth

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

