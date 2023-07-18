Motorists passing by Lovey’s Tea Shoppe on Highway 1 now have a lovelier view.
In late June, mural artist Luke Hopkins, of Brighton, England, painted a landscape on the store’s south side featuring brightly colored flowers, spindrift and the iconic rocks of Rockaway Beach.
Hopkins, alias Luke Alisious, pitched the mural to Lovey’s while visiting family in Pacifica earlier in the year.
“Gina (Meyers) and I have been approached before, but it has somehow never been the right time or the right design,” said Gillian Briley, owner of Lovey’s Tea Shoppe, referring to her business partner.
Inspired by the late spring super bloom, Briley and Meyers requested native flowers, and their landlord Paula Thomsen asked for the namesake rocks of Rockaway Beach to be included.
“The mural kind of screams Pacifica,” said Briley.
Hopkins has painted more than 10 murals to date, but Lovey’s is his first project in the United States.
“The Lovey’s mural included a landscape backdrop, which is something I haven’t done before with spray paint,” said Hopkins. “Previously, I have painted flowers on a plain backdrop, which accentuates the colors. Lovey’s asked me to include the local scenery, which was a great idea.”
“I personally enjoy painting flowers, nature and organic subjects,” he added. Hopkins researched the local flora in part on the internet, and also by walking along the coast. To capture the iconic fog in Pacifica, he used a particular technique.
“Encapsulating the light, wispy nature of the Pacifica fog meant freestyling with the different textures from the exterior wall paint and the spray paint,” said Hopkins.
The Lovey’s mural took Hopkins two weeks to complete. During that time, a stream of locals stopped by to ask him questions and offer words of encouragement, he said. Some Coastsiders also offered him work.
“I have been approached by a few people keen on featuring some of my art in their homes,” said Hopkins, adding that he plans on coming back to Pacifica in the near future.
At Lovey’s, the mural has created quite a buzz.
“We’ve literally had hundreds of people commenting on how it’s improved the commute and thanking us for putting public art on a major thoroughfare,” said Briley.
Lying on Briley’s desk was a handwritten note from one of her customers. It read: “I wanted to let you know that besides the great tasty food, delightful surroundings and wonderful staff, I’m enjoying the beautiful (mural). Every time I drive by it, it makes me smile.”
Hopkins said he has also been enjoying the mural, in his own way, from afar.
“It feels very special to leave a little bit of myself in Pacifica where my family live,” he said.
