No day is the same, and that is one reason these paramedics and emergency medical technicians love their jobs. There’s also the inherent satisfaction when helping another human being at their most vulnerable.
Meet North Coast Fire Authority’s paramedics and emergency medical technicians based in Pacifica. Firefighter Paramedic Scott Perham joined the agency from a career in finance. He said he felt fortunate to land at North County.
“For me, it was seeking fulfillment. I wanted to help people and do hands-on things,” he said. “COVID-19 added another level. On every call you had to make sure you were safe.”
Firefighter Paramedic Bill Ferreira said he suffered a tragedy in his own life, leading him to pursue a career as a paramedic helping people in town.
“I like caring for people,” he said. “The anxiety during the pandemic time was that in the Bay Area there were a lot of departments that were understaffed. We had a few positive cases.”
Firefighter Paramedic Bryan Morales said the team occasionally felt anxious and concerned during the pandemic, even though they are well trained against airborne viruses.
“We held each other accountable to wear the personal protective gear. The volume of calls dropped off. I started my EMT career at age 20 because I wanted to do more with my life. I like working with people,” he said.
EMT Capt. Giorgio Lavezzo said fire service careers run in his family. He has a brother and brother-in-law in the fire service. His dad is a retired firefighter.
“It was tough not knowing what you were getting into,” he said of responding to calls during the pandemic. “We had to keep ourselves healthy and those we love healthy. My parents are older than 65. We leaned on each other. We got to know each other. We became each other’s therapists at night. There are times we were here working more hours than at home.”
Firefighter Paramedic John Paul DaRoza grew up in Pacifica. He said he enjoys the company of his co-workers at the fire station. One of his brothers chose a firefighting career.
“Every day is different. It’s a long career. Why not be able to do the maximum to help someone?,” he said.
“With COVID-19 we took more precautions. We’d wear gowns and we were more cautious. If a patient had difficulty breathing before COVID-19, we would be able to stand right in front of them,” DaRoza said. People were worried about calling 911, but they still had a lot of life threatening emergencies.”
This is Emergency Medical Services Recognition Week, which led Mayor Sue Beckmeyer to read a proclamation of appreciation honoring emergency personnel at the City Council meeting May 10.
The proclamation states North County is ready to provide lifesaving prehospital care at all times. Getting that care greatly improves the survival and recovery rates for patients. Emergency medical services have filled a gap in services provided by others. They are first responders, emergency medical technicians, firefighter paramedics, private paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, prehospital nurses, emergency nurses and emergency physicians.
The proclamation notes the agency engages in thousands of hours of training and that last year they were faced with unprecedented health and safety challenges due to COVID-19.
Fire authority Chief Chuck Pomicpic accepted the award with appreciation.
“Last year was a challenging one with COVID-19,” he said. “We needed protective measures to provide medical service and to give vaccinations. We hope for better times ahead.”
The council members all thanked him. Councilmember Mike O’Neill noted how many kinds of rescues the local department has to anticipate from water rescues to home rescues and to face all kinds of medical emergencies.
Two council members spoke from personal experience. Councilmember Tygarjas Bigstyck said the paramedics came to the aid of customers when he was at work at Safeway and at home when a roommate fell ill. Beckmeyer said the medical personnel who assisted her when her mom suddenly fainted while visiting her home were very calm and she appreciated that.
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus called them the lifesavers of Pacifica.
