Every year, Pacifica School District nominates outstanding volunteers to win the prestigious Elna Flynn Award. This year, those volunteers persevered through a year unlike any other.
Flynn herself dedicated many years to work with students in the district, previously the Laguna Salada School District, and all of San Mateo County. She was a grandmother who volunteered many hours in classrooms and was PTA president. She served on a PTA board for San Mateo County. She co-founded the Oceana Scholarship and Activities Foundation.
The PSD parent council works with each school staff to nominate and celebrate the recipients of the award named in Flynn’s honor. Here are this year’s recipients. The content below comes from the parent council.
Michele Husak has been a parent at Vallemar School since 2010. She is a dedicated, reliable, and consistent volunteer. She sat on the PTO board, taking the less glamorous roles just to ensure the work gets done. She helps out at most live fundraisers with a big bright smile on her face. Husak is a wealth of knowledge, offering her expertise whenever possible. She also enriches the lives of the kids in her neighborhood. She helps lead a Boys Adventure Club, organizes a yearly Easter egg hunt and Fourth of July bike race. Her sense of community is strong and contagious. Her husband, George, is also very active in the community and they really come as a pair.
Julie Cotter has been at Ortega School since 2015. She has been the classroom parent and held many PTO roles. She is inspiring, calm, kind, patient and sincere with each and every student she engages. Additional roles and events she has embraced over the years include library volunteer, talent shows, walk-a-thons, field day, field trips, Girl Scout troop leader, and more. Cotter is always one of the first people to sign up; she’s a resource and shares her experiences from previous roles. In this year of distance learning, she also strived to keep student relationships strong for Ortega fifth-graders by hosting virtual game nights and working hard to find moments to celebrate in this unique year. Julie Cotter is amazing and Ortega is so lucky to have her.
Christina Redfield has been at Ortega School since 2017. She is a dedicated volunteer who shows up in many ways. She is the person you call when you need help to get something done. Redfield goes above and beyond her role as an Ortega parent, always looking out for the best interest of our students and staff. As a parent of four, you might have seen her volunteering during the weekly Wednesday Otter Bake Sale with a baby strapped to her back. She is a super Ortega parent. During distance learning, she made science a reality for all third-grade Otters. Ortega is thankful for Redfield’s commitment to students, teachers and school community.
Tiffany Hanna has been involved with Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School since 2006. She has served as PTO president both while her kids attended IBL and when her niece attended. She has also served as PTO vice president. She has helped with Greek Fest, Staff Appreciation Week, Chocolate Fest, e-waste collection, the fireworks booth and other various IBL events and fundraising. She is an amazing and ever-present support at IBL.
Since 2009 Brad Switzer has been a parent volunteer at Cabrillo School. He has helped in any way he can and always with a smile, as his kids have moved through the grades. He volunteered to teach P.E., music, drama and art classes, even becoming VP of creative arts on the PTO board. Before that he was the VP of upper grade liaison on the PTO. When the school had fundraising needs he was always there. He was a major contributor to create Bella's garden, and continues the never-ending task of weeding and keeping it special. Most notably Switzer has been a tremendous support to the Cabrillo Library where almost all students have gotten to know him and are happy to see his energetic smile. From driving on field trips, cutting out projects, decorating during Teacher Appreciation Week, manning the ring toss at the Spring Auction, coordinating fundraisers to checking out books, he was always supportive.
Since 2008, Shauna Koperski has been a parent volunteer at Cabrillo School while her daughter and son attended. She has been a continual support to all the students, parents and staff. She has been PTO leader, classroom helper, class liaison, cooked Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham at school, and drove on many field trips from the zoo to the Marin Headlands and followed the bus to Outdoor Ed with a car full of luggage! Shauna also showed her willingness to support all aspects of our Creative Arts School as a volunteer for drama, art and P.E. She continued to volunteer her time working on the spring auction, book fair, Pie Day, pancake breakfast, Bingo Night, Candyland Carnival, Pop of Color Fun Run, chaired the enrichment drive, helped coordinate and decorate for Staff Appreciation Week, the eighth-grade graduation of her daughter, and helped establish Bella's garden.
Since 2016, Amy Cole-Farrell, mom of a daughter and son, has been involved with Sunset Ridge. She is an amazing person and a fantastic volunteer. She has the ability to get people involved and excited about volunteering. Amy is the proud parent of two wonderful kids, Lennon a third-grader and Violet a second-grader. She started volunteering as soon as Lennon started kindergarten and quickly became a PTO board member, then treasurer, and later president. She has organized countless events including Boo Fest, fundraisers, Teacher Appreciation Week, school tours plus countless other events. She created a coloring book that highlights the unique things at Sunset Ridge for our incoming children. She goes above and beyond in all that she does. She is a strong believer in celebrating diversity and addressing issues of social justice.
Since 2005, Janeen Castaneda has been involved with Sunset Ridge. She is an amazing person who is dedicated to supporting our school and community. She started volunteering when her oldest son, Jacob, started school at Sunset Ridge 16 years ago. She joined the PTO and held every role on the PTO board. She was so good at what she did that when a position opened up for a school assistant, we hired her to be on the team. Her youngest daughter is now in second grade, and Castaneda has continued to volunteer. She goes above and beyond in every activity that she does. She puts that extra love into making things special for everyone, especially the kids. She has attended PTO meetings and volunteered to put the yearbook together. She always has a smile on her face and supports the goal of making school a wonderful place to be.
Jonelle Chase, mother of two daughters, has been at Ocean Shore for 13 years. She has been room parent for many years and held multiple PTO board roles including president. She has brought her occupational therapist skills into the school growing our children’s awareness of ability and diversity. She was key to amazing awareness days such as Diversity Day, Ability Awareness Week, Indigenous Peoples Day and International Literacy Day. She has worked tirelessly in our garden and on overnight field trips, she is truly a joy and a kind welcoming person to all. She is also so very gracious that in accepting the Elna Flynn Award she can’t help but thank all her co-volunteer parents at Ocean Shore.
Jenny Abellana has been at Ocean Shore for 11 years while her daughter and her son have moved through the program. She has held many PTO roles, including the thankless job of fundraising, and is ever-present at school doing various art and other schoolwide projects. She has coordinated major field trips and is the “mom on the ground” to all kids. She always has such a delightful smile, is welcoming to all kids and helpful to all teachers. She has done much for the art program. Jenny shared that she is truly appreciative of the opportunity to be a volunteer at Ocean Shore. Her presence at school will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.