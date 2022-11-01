Electric Vehicle owners, enthusiasts and prospective buyers came together at the first-ever Pacifica Electric Vehicle Expo on Saturday at the Pacifica Community Center.
The event, organized by the Pacifica Environmental Family, included more than 15 electric vehicle models, both new and old, for community members to see. Vehicle owners were also excited to answer questions, giving a fresh and honest perspective on the different types of electric vehicles.
“This is the best event, and we are so proud that it’s happening in Pacifica,” says Leah Wingard, who is researching before making her first electric vehicle purchase. “As someone who doesn’t have an electric vehicle but wants one, where do you even start? I don’t want sales pitches yet, but being able to talk to actual owners is so insightful.”
Some green organizations also showed up to provide resources to the public, such as Peninsula Clean Energy, which offers rebates for electric vehicle purchases, and Golden Gate Electric Vehicle Association, which provides resources and community meet-ups for electric vehicle owners. To add an element of fun for all ages, every car on display offered some kind of treat so that spectators could go “trunk-or-treating.”
Organizers and participants look forward to making the event an annual occurrence.
