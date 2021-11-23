The once-a-decade process of developing draft maps for the state’s Congressional, and state Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization districts is underway, and the cities across the state are undergoing a similar exercise.
Right now, as it stands, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin would not be Pacifica’s representative and his home in South San Francisco would not be within the boundary of his current district. But the maps may change as the final deadline of Dec. 27 approaches.
Mullin has another year on his current term and he would serve out that time regardless. He would term out of his ability to run again in District 22 in 2024 in any event.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission announced draft maps after a visualization process that encompassed hours of deliberations and negotiations to encourage fair representation, said Trena Turner, chair of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Campaign in the group’s November newsletter.
Those visualizations incorporated public input. More than 15,000 public comments were received.
The maps have been updated for Congressional, State Senate and Assembly districts. The maps were released ahead of the California Supreme Court-mandated Nov. 15 deadline.
Draft maps can be found at https://www.wedrawthelines.ca.org/draft_maps. The interactive map viewer is at https://wedrawthelines.ca.org/draft_maps.
“The Citizens Redistricting Commission was established to draw new district lines in conformity with strict, nonpartisan rules designed to create districts of relatively equal population that will provide fair representation for all Californians. I eagerly await their finished work,” said state Sen. Josh Becker in an email to the Tribune.
The committee is in the final stretch of work. There are two CRC meetings coming up at the end of November in Sacramento, a business meeting on Monday and a review of public input/line drawings meeting on Tuesday. There will be more meetings in December.
For a complete list of meetings, go to http://wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings.
Submit a comment by mail to California Citizens Redistricting Commission, 721 Capitol Mall, Suite 260, Sacramento, CA 95814.
A final map will be drawn by the deadline of Dec. 27.
For Pacifica districts, the city hired National Demographics Corp., the same firm used when Pacifica first went to district elections, to evaluate the Census 2020 data and determine next steps, wrote Kevin Woodhouse, city manager, in an email to the Tribune.
“I expect that information by January. If we are required to update districts, that deadline is not until April,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.