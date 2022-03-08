The pandemic caused most local governments across the country to rethink many aspects of the way they did their business — including the way they hold public meetings. Now, as the pandemic enters a third year, public servants are beginning to trickle back into municipal buildings to meet constituents.
Under Assembly Bill 361 signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 16, 2021, public agencies in California are allowed to continue holding their public meetings virtually due to the state of emergency declared in March 2020. The law requires that any agency meeting virtually after Sept. 30, 2021, must determine that meeting in person would present risks to the health and safety of attendees. The law also requires the agency not meeting in person to renew their determination of risk every 30 days.
Now that the state and county have rescinded most restrictions on indoor gatherings and are recommending rather than requiring masks, many governing bodies are starting to plan their return to meeting rooms as well. Most of them will continue to provide ways for individuals who cannot attend in person to participate. As a result, some are saying the pandemic made a small contribution to expanding access to democracy.
When students returned to their classrooms last spring after a year of remote learning, the Jefferson Union High School District Board of Trustees decided that it would also hold meetings in person to show solidarity with the students. The board continues to meet in person.
The Pacifica School District returned to in-person meetings in October 2021 while continuing to broadcast live on Pacific Coast Television and allowing public comment through Zoom. The Omicron variant forced the school district’s leaders to go back to remote meetings at the end of last year, but they will return to the hybrid model at their next meeting.
Pacifica City Council returns to in-person meetings on March 14. They will keep a phone-in option available for public comment.
To the south, local government is slower to return. Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock told the Review in an email that the City Council is, “thinking about restarting in-person meetings in May with Zoom capabilities for the public.”
Don Horsley, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, says he is targeting the board’s March 22 meeting for a return. His preference is at odds with an item on the agenda for the March 8 meeting proposing a resolution from the county manager stating that “the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency continues to present imminent risks to the health or safety of attendees.” The resolution would align the board with the requirements of AB 361 to continue meeting virtually.
The agenda for the March 10 meeting of the Cabrillo Unified School District board includes a similar resolution. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge has recommended approving the resolution based on local rates of COVID-19 transmission.
