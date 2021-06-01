Pacifica School District set dates for all the eighth-grade promotion ceremonies. They are 1 p.m. on June 9 for Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School; 4:30 p.m. June 9 for Vallemar School; 2 p.m. on June 10 for Ocean Shore School; and 5:30 p.m. June 10 for Cabrillo School.
All ceremonies will be held on the Terra Nova High School football field.
— Jane Northrop
