Pacifica Police arrested a 23-year-old Daly City man early Thursday morning after he is alleged to have driven into a parked car.
The crash was reported at 12:44 a.m. on Gateway Boulevard. When police arrived a car was blocking the southbound lane in the 100 block. Residents said the driver fled on foot. The man was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
