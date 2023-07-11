Pacifica Police officers last week arrested a male driver they said was drunk and involved in a car collision. Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Peralta Road and Arguello Boulevard at 10 a.m. on July 1. There were no reported injuries.
Officers arrested one of the drivers, who they said had a blood alcohol content level of .23 percent, more than twice the legal limit. The man was transported to a sobering facility where he was eventually released and cited.
