“Yours, in rhythm,” is how Jeni Swerdlow signs off her emails. It’s appropriate.
The founder and chief rhythm activator of an organization known as DRUMMM Rhythm Events has facilitated drum circles and interactive rhythm events for more than 10,000 people, recently bringing the beat to Pacifica, where she has been hosting rhythmic drumming events for the last year.
“There are some dedicated people that are always there, and then there are a lot of new people who are just finding out about it who come to check it out and see what the whole scene is about,” Swerdlow said.
Swerdlow said that in Pacifica she usually gets between 15 and 30 drummers at the events, which she hosts every couple of months at Frontierland Park.
At the events Swerdlow hosts a combination of drum class and facilitated drum circle.
“I bring drums and rhythms and my passion for bringing groups of people together through drumming,” she said.
Swerdlow has found that there are a lot of benefits of drumming, both documented and anecdotal, that she now shares with amateur to experienced drummers.
“I think, in particular, during these times when we’ve all been under a great deal of stress and duress, and there has been a lot of crisis and trauma and grief, it gives people an outlet,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity to come back out and reconnect with the community, and to connect with something really vital inside. It gives an opportunity for all, for mindfulness, for getting out of our thinking brain.”
She said studies also support the physical effects of drumming on the brain and body.
“What drumming does in a recreational setting is that it lowers stress on a cellular level, and it boosts our immune system,” said Swerdlow. “People come out a little bit healthier. It’s really an opportunity to drop into the present moment and create something musical and positive with other people. It’s fun and it’s powerful.”
DRUMMM events in Pacifica and across the Bay Area are part of a larger, global drumming movement.
“Thousands and thousands of people all over the world are doing it, and I think waking up to, you know, ‘How do we want to spend our time?’ ‘What can we do to feel better, to get off our devices and come out and drop into an authentic, creative, expressive experience?’” said Swerdlow.
“It’s good to see the direction that it’s going, and that it’s not just something that hippies do,” she added. “It’s something elders can do and little kids and everybody in between. It’s exciting to see drumming get some momentum in that way.”
For more information about DRUMMM, or for a calendar of upcoming events, visit drummm.com, or check it out on social media under “DRUMMM Rhythmic Events.”
“The stories that people share with me about the experiences that they’ve had and the benefits they come away with, it’s pretty profound,” said Swerdlow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.